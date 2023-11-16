Work from home is here to stay

The Covid-19 pandemic forced employees that could work from home to do so. With the pandemic officially over, majority of workers around the world are not going back to the office. Remote work has stuck around, with employees citing the benefits of working from home, particularly the flexibility, autonomy, and work-life balance that working from home provides.

On the other hand, many companies are eager to get their employees back into the office. They say they want their workers back because it’s easier for employees to collaborate and work together in person. “Employees can’t connect and bond when they’re not in the office,” they say.

In her Forbes article—Why Return-To-Office Mandates Will Backfire—Caroline Castrillon said some companies will succeed in getting people back to the office in the short term. But there are many reasons why return-to-office mandates will ultimately backfire.

“People not only prefer the flexibility of working from home, but their priorities have also changed. They appreciate not having a long commute and being able to pick up their kids from school or care for their ailing parents. They value the freedom so much that they are willing to make sacrifices to get it,” Castrillon said. In a survey of 3,500 workers commissioned by GoodHire, an employment screening service provider, 61 percent said they would be willing to take a pay cut in exchange for being able to permanently work from home.

The work from home scheme can be just as advantageous for employers as their employees. Some of the benefits of staff working from home for employers are the cost savings in building maintenance and utilities (water, electricity, Wi-Fi), reduction in absenteeism, and increased productivity. Remote work also builds staff loyalty. When employees feel their boss trusts them to do their job in their own way, this builds respect that cements their loyalty to the company.

Companies that allow remote work have experienced revenue growth that’s four times faster than those that are more stringent about office attendance, a new survey shows, adding fuel to the debate over productivity and performance in today’s workplaces, according to Bloomberg writer Matthew Boyle.

“The analysis of 554 public companies that employ a collective 26.7 million people found that “fully flexible” firms—which are either completely remote or allow employees to choose when they come to an office—increased sales 21% between 2020 and 2022, on an industry-adjusted basis. That compares with 5% growth for companies with hybrid or fully onsite workforces. The study, by flex-work advisor Scoop Technologies Inc. and Boston Consulting Group, included companies across 20 sectors, from technology to insurance. Revenue growth was normalized against average industry growth rates so that employers in better-performing areas would not skew the findings,” Boyle said.

In the Philippines, Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) companies were allowed to let their employees work from home without worrying about losing their fiscal perks during the pandemic. This setup allowed the sector to generate $26.7 billion in revenues and create 1.32 million direct jobs in 2020 despite a pandemic-induced recession, according to the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines.

Rep. Joey Salceda, House ways and means committee chairperson, said that the proposed CREATE amendments, which is expected to be approved shortly, will allow the IT-BPO sector to implement the highly successful and popular work-from-home scheme while retaining their full tax incentives.

“This will allow one of the country’s most durable sectors to remain globally competitive. The world has moved towards hybrid work arrangements, and it does not make sense to limit ourselves in this area,” he said.

Currently, IT-BPM companies can implement a work-from-home scheme if they comply with the requirements and register with the Board of Investments. This comes after the Department of Finance heeded demands by BPO firms to retain the remote work arrangements implemented during the pandemic by allowing the transfer of BPOs to the BOI, which, unlike the PEZA, has no restrictions on area of operations.

But the proposed amendments to CREATE seek to allow BPOs to implement remote work schemes—a favorable setup among call center workers due to its positive impact on productivity and due to traffic in Metro Manila—regardless of their registration with BOI or PEZA. This will certainly make 1.57 million IT-BPM employees and their families happy.