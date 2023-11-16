SSS partners with Tarlac LGUs

THE Social Security System (SSS) signed agreements with the Provincial Government of Tarlac and Municipal Government of San Jose, Tarlac, “to help ensure the social security coverage of their job order (JO)/contract of service (COS) workers.”

The active SSS membership of JO/COS workers in government is important, especially for their retirement, since they are not covered under the Government Service Insurance System due to the absence of an employee-employer relationship.

The agreement now allows coverage of around 1,250 and 150 JO/COS workers of the provincial and municipal governments of Tarlac, respectively.

These local government units (LGUs) will encourage their qualified JO/COS workers to register as SSS self-employed members, for whom they will facilitate a salary deduction scheme for the collection and remittance of their SSS contributions.

Likewise, qualified regular employees of the said provincial and municipal governments may also join as voluntary paying SSS members.