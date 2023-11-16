Six senior military officials promoted

Six senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) formally donned their next higher ranks during ceremonies held on Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City Tuesday.

The activity was presided by AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., who urged the newly-promoted officials to continue demonstrating the military core values of Honor, Integrity, and Service in performing their role as leaders.

“Leadership requires courage, conviction, and a deep sense of duty. Lead by example and instill these values in those you lead and inspire them to be the best version of themselves,” he added.

The promoted officers were Lt. Gen. Steve Crespillo, The Inspector General AFP; Maj. Gen. Arvin Lagamon, AFP deputy chief-of-staff for civil-military operations; Commodore Peter Jempsun De Guzman, AFP assistant deputy chief-of-staff for operations; Brig. Gen. Benedict Balaba, deputy chief of the Intelligence Service AFP; Brig. Gen. Ramon Flores, Commandant of Cadets of the Philippine Military Academy; and Brig. Gen. Ivan Papera, chief of the AFP Systems Engineering Office.