Silverlush Development Group a standout at Philconstruct 2023

MANILA, Philippines — SILVERLUSH DEVELOPMENT GROUP (SLDG) concluded together with PHILCONSTRUCT 2023 at the SMX Convention Center last November 9-12, 2023 wherein thousands of Filipino professionals gathered to witness various industry giants showcase their latest offerings and services to the public.

SILVERLUSH DEVELOPMENT GROUP’s booth was located at S01 on the Ground Floor of the county’s biggest and Southeast Asia’s longest-running construction trade expo showcased their latest curated selection of exclusive materials from various international brands for guests to feel and experience themselves. Various activities were enjoyed in the SLDG booth wherein guests were able to receive exclusive merch and prizes. Hundreds of booth guests were able to experience the unique finds and designs in the SLDG Material Library that were highlighted during the event.

SILVERLUSH DEVELOPMENT GROUP is an up-and-coming innovative realty, architectural, and material retail firm that is committed to providing exceptional designs and architectural solutions using world-class and exclusive material selection specially tailored for each and every client. Located on the 30th Floor, IBM Plaza, Eastwood City, Quezon City, SILVERLUSH DEVELOPMENT GROUP (SLDG) Realty, Architect and The Shop is your one-stop-shop for all your construction needs.