Senate backs Ombudsman’s probe on PHL documents of aliens

SENATORS on Wednesday expressed full support for an investigation initiated by the Office of the Ombudsman into revelations that aliens, specifically POGO workers, have been able to get identification documents supposedly limited to Filipino citizens.

This, as the Senate leadership vowed to press on with their own hearings into what Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros had called a “national security concern.”

During a Senate hearing on the 2024 budget of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri led colleagues in asking labor officials to review the thousands of alien employment permits (AEP) that the agency has issued, amid findings the AEPs—which only the DOLE may issue, after the BI was barred from doing so—were illegally used by some POGO workers to get other Philippine documents.

Some workers also used PhilHealth member IDs to comply with the requirement for a “Philippine government ID” to secure other documents, senators learned.

The most concerning report dealt with the alleged issuance of Philippine passports to aliens.

“Philippine passports are NOT for sale. No foreign national should treat this official document as mere commodity,” the senator stressed, warning that “this is an offense to our Filipino identity, our history, and our national dignity.”

Hontiveros affirmed the senators are keen to mount an inquiry to assess the need for Congress to pass remedial legislation if needed.

“We are currently looking into information that foreign nationals allegedly pay P500,000 per passport. I trust that the Ombudsman will investigate this exhaustively and get to the bottom of the issue,” the senator said, noting: “Mukhang may mga ahensya ng gobyerno na kailangan maglinis ng bakuran kasi ang daming nagkakalat [It seems some government agencies badly need to clean up their backyards].”

Hontiveros recalled that during the Senate Committee on Women hearing on POGO-related crimes, “we found that government-issued IDs are easily given to Chinese POGO workers, which they then use to get a Philippine passport.”

She added: “I had also exposed in our hearings that certain ads openly offer for sale our birth certificate, voters ID, passport, among others, for Chinese nationals.”

“This is a serious national security concern,” the senator warned. “Now that China is far from dialing down on her aggression in the West Philippine Sea, she may be taking advantage of our porous borders, our weakened institutions, and our own corrupt officials to advance her interests. Let us all remain vigilant. Huwag nating basta-basta papasukin ang mga dayuhang inaangkin ang sariling natin [Let’s not grant easy access for aliens who covet what’s ours].”