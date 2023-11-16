San Juan City, LTO And MMDA to launch single ticketing system

Metro Manila Council President and Mayor Francis Zamora, Land Transportation Office (LTO) Regional Director Atty. Noreen San Luis-Lutey and MMDA Chairman Romando S. Artes will lead the launch of the single ticketing system (STS) in San Juan City tomorrow, November 15, 2023, 10:00 AM, at the San Juan City Hall Atrium.

They will be joined by representatives from partner organizations and agencies which include Landbank DECS Department Manager Zenaida R. Rodenas, GCash AVP Head of Public Sector and Partnerships Ms. Cathlyn Tiu, Maya Key Accounts Specialist Ms. Norika Pineda, and RBS Software Solutions Managing Director Mr. Lemuel Aceron, as well as Vice Mayor Angelo Agcaoili, and members of the city council.

“I am happy that we are officially piloting the single ticketing system here in San Juan after the initial run. We were able to fix the glitches encountered so the actual STS implementation will be seamless for enforcers and drivers,” said Mayor Zamora.

MMDA will be turning over thirty (30) handheld devices to San Juan City that will be used to issue violation tickets to erring drivers who will commit the twenty (20) common violations that the LTO and the Metro Manila mayors have agreed upon. These handheld devices also allow the drivers to pay their fines upfront using online payment channels and credit cards.

Under the single ticketing system, which was initialized by the MMC, the list of common traffic violations include the following: disregarding traffic signs, illegal parking attended, illegal parking unattended, unified volume reduction program (number coding scheme), truck ban, light truck ban, reckless driving, tricycle ban, obstruction, dress code for motorcycles, overloading, defective motor vehicle accessories, unauthorized modification, arrogance/discourteous conduct, loading and unloading in prohibited zones, illegal counterflow, and overspeeding.

Fines and penalties range from P500-5,000 with seminars depending on the violation and level of offense committed. The penalties are based on the data from MMDA and the 17 LGUs.

A demo of the STS process will also be conducted during the launch by the San Juan City traffic enforcers and RBS Software Solutions representative to show the public how it works from the time they committed the violation to paying the fines. Traffic enforcers from the 17 LGUs have previously undergone a rigorous training led by MMDA and RBS Software Solutions.

“Through the STS, motorists no longer have to go to the city where they were apprehended to pay their fines because the MMDA’s, the LTO’s and the 17 LGU’s traffic system is now linked and integrated into one system. They can easily pay on-the-spot through different payment channels like GCash, Maya, and credit and debit cards. This also prevents corruption and cuts red tape as well as lessen transactions made in the city hall just to pay fines. Motorists are able to save their time, gas money, and effort,” stated the mayor.

A minimal convenience fee of P7 will be charged for every transaction (GCash, Maya, and Landbank) and a 1% convenience fee if payment is made through credit or debit cards. For drivers who do not have access to online payments when the offense was made, they can pay through the QR on their ticket at a later time by scanning the QR code. It will redirect them to drivers.com.ph where they can pay their dues.

Aside from the 30 handheld devices, MMDA also provided each city with desktop units dedicated to monitoring the data as it comes in real time. Captured data will generate where most violations happen, the most common violations committed by drivers, even reported accidents and traffic. This will come in handy not just in monitoring the traffic violations, but local governments may also use the data in creating ordinances and traffic rules that will help in easing traffic in Metro Manila.

