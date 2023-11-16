Rock N’ Roll Series ready for Manila return

THE Asics Rock ‘n’ Roll Series presented by AIA Vitality has drawn 9,400 participants 10 days before the second edition is held November 26 at the Rizal Park.

With health restrictions lifted, organizers anticipate a grand reprise this year, aligning the world’s largest running series, which combines running, music and community, with the capital city’s 451st founding anniversary celebrations.

The Ironman Group/Sunrise Events Inc. initiated the event’s return early in the season, aiming to build awareness and ensure a record turnout.

The series, which infuses the course with live bands, cheer teams and entertaining water stations, promises a virtual block-party atmosphere for both participants and spectators.

As the series held across various countries, the Asics Rock n’ Roll Series caters to performance, recreation, lifestyle and budding runners. The event also holds prestige on the world stage, receiving official certification and measurement from World Athletics and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS).

The certification confirms that the 5-km, 10-km, half-marathon (21-km) and marathon (42-km) courses adhere to well-organized, safe and accurate standards. It also validates race times, meeting international standards for qualifying and record-setting.

This recognition not only elevates Rock n’ Roll Manila’s international profile but also allows participants to use their finishing times to potentially qualifying for major marathons worldwide, including Tokyo, Berlin, London, New York, Boston and Chicago.

Backed by top sporting apparel Asics as title sponsor, the RnR Manila, staged in line with the Department of Tourism’s “Love the Philippines” tagline, fires off at midnight on November 26.

For details and registration, visit http://www.runrocknroll.com/manil

Inspired by its inaugural staging success, the IRONMAN Group guarantees a bigger, more explosive event this year. With the host city offering exciting opportunities against the backdrop of landmarks and tourist spots, the Rock n’ Roll Manila Marathon promises not just an encore but an unforgettable experience for both runners and the brand.

Meanwhile, same race routes will be used in the event supported by ASICS, AIA Vitality, Lightwater, the Philippine Star, Gatorade, Spotify, Tiktok, Grab, Kumu, Lazada, Shopee and Garmin.