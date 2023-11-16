Prosecutor summons ex-president Duterte over ‘threats’ to lawmaker

THE Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office has subpoenaed former President Rodrigo R. Duterte to appear before the preliminary investigation of the grave threat complaint filed by ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro.

The subpoena, which was signed by Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Ulric Badiola, also directed Duterte to file his counter-affidavit on Castro’s complaint.

Badiola set the preliminary investigation of the complaint on December 4 and 11 at 2:30p.m.

Castro filed the grave threat complaint under Article 282 of the Revised Penal Code and Section 6 of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 in connection with Duterte’s statements he made over a television program at Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) criticizing Castro and the House of Representative for blocking the budget allocation for her daughter Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte’s confidential funds.

During the said program, Duterte said Sara should have told Castro pointblank that she needed confidential funds to stop the communist insurgency.

“But your first target there, using your intelligence funds, is you, France, you communists who I want to kill. I asked her to tell them that, but she refused, saying, ‘You know Pa, if I did that, they might harass the PMTs (Philippine Military Training institutions),’” Duterte added.

Castro said she filed the complaint against Duterte, as she could not just dismiss his “red-tagging and accompanying grave threats as either figurative, joking, or otherwise benign.”

“No motion to dismiss shall be entertained. Only counter-affidavit shall be admitted otherwise, respondent is deemed to have waived the right to present evidence,” the subpoena read.