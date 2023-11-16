PHL fintech ecosystem open for collaboration–Marcos

SINGAPORE—President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has invited foreign investors to participate in the financial technology (fintech) space in the Philippines, noting that the country has developed a fintech ecosystem that is open for collaboration.

Mr. Marcos delivered the first holographic video keynote speech at the Singapore Fintech Festival on Wednesday. In his speech, he highlighted the openness of the Philippines to investors, as it “cements its position as a hub for digital innovation and entrepreneurship, with a dynamic startup scene that holds immense promise.”

“In the Philippines, we remain committed to fostering an environment that promotes collaboration and propels the momentum of our digital transformation,” he said. “Apart from this, numerous Public-Private Partnerships projects are also aimed at keeping pace with the rapidly evolving ICT landscape.”

Earlier this year, the Marcos Jr. Administration’s Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) created the GoDigital Pilipinas (GDP) movement to provide practical recommendations, envisions empowering Filipino citizens through technology for a connected and inclusive society.

PSAC comprises industry leaders and experts spanning six primary sectoral groups: agriculture, digital infrastructure, jobs, healthcare, build-build-build, and tourism.

Marcos said the Philippines is going big on digital banking, as it promotes inclusive finance, which ensures that “no one will be left behind in our pursuit of progress and prosperity.”

“That is why we are putting great emphasis on the digitalization of all cashflows—regardless of amount or scale—so that Filipinos can start building a digital profile. The Philippines also remains ready to adapt new technologies to respond to the demands of our regional and global challenges,” he said.

Hence, Marcos said the Philippines welcomes investors to help the country in “shaping the digital future of the financial sector.”

“The Philippines—with its innovative spirit and openness to collaboration—is eager to work with you in seizing all the opportunities that lie ahead. Let us come together and harness the power of technology to create a more sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous world in this digital age,” he said.

In a chance interview, Philippine Ambassador to Singapore Medardo G. Macaraig confirmed that the Philippines is “proactively” seeking investors and partners — whether collaboration deals be implemented under government-to-government or business-to-business schemes.

Digital bank

Henry Aguda, President and CEO at UnionDigital Bank, said the digital bank is a good example of a “key partner” in pushing the digital transformation movement, as it demonstrates a commitment to addressing diverse needs, including those of underserved and unbanked Filipinos.

Through AI-powered solutions, the digital bank works towards financial inclusion by providing access to bank products that are traditionally beyond reach due to stringent requirements.

Advocating for embedded finance, UnionDigital collaborates across industries to enhance access to digital bank products, fostering financial inclusion by engaging customers where they are most present. Ecosystem partners include the prominent local motorcycle taxi company Angkas, the country’s first fully integrated health app mWell, and airasia’s e-wallet app BigPay.

The digital bank showcased its commitment to innovation and inclusivity at the SFF, championing its proprietary framework, Customer Lifetime Prosperity Index (CLPI)—a metric illustrating customer financial health. This approach reflects UnionDigital’s dedication to banking and fostering long-term prosperity for its customers.

“As part of our mission to empower Filipinos everywhere, we prioritize addressing customer needs to improve their financial health. With CLPI, we are able to do that by addressing the financial sustainability of the mass market. Our strategic partnerships amplify this impact by enabling us to understand our customer’s behavior more and enhance our products based on that. These advantages align with our support for the government’s pursuit of more partnerships to foster growth in the Philippine fintech ecosystem,” Aguda said.