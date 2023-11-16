PDIC dialogs with Pampanga bankers

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) conducted a dialogue with members of the Pampanga Bankers Association and Pampanga Federation of Rural Banks last month, the state deposit insurer said through a statement last week.

The PDIC said its personnel discussed the institution’s roles in supporting the banking community, acquainted the bank groups’ members with the salient provisions of the recently amended PDIC Charter and encouraged them to maximize opportunities for partnership with the PDIC.

This year’s first dialogue series was held in Cebu in May. A forthcoming run is scheduled this month in Cagayan de Oro for the Mindanao-based banking community, the PDIC said.