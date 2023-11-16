NG, BARMM activate body in bid to boost cooperation

DAVAO CITY—Malacañang and the Bangsamoro government activated seven offices and units to increase the number of discussion bodies to smoothen out intergovernmental cooperation and delineation of functions and revenue collection.

These were the mechanisms between the Philippine Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum (PCBFF), Intergovernmental Fiscal Policy Board (IFPB), Joint Body for the Zones of Joint Cooperation (JBZJC), Intergovernmental Infrastructure Development Board (IFPB), Intergovernmental Energy Board (IEB), Bangsamoro Sustainable Development Board (BSDB), and the Council of Leaders (COL).

Accompanying these mechanisms are a set of rules and regulations that delineate how the Executive department of the National Government (NG) would execute them and how the other unresolved jurisdictions would be discussed further through the Intergovernmental Relations Body (IGRB).

The seven mechanisms were activated on November 9 that shall serve as the basis for all laws and policies enacted by the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament, said Mohagher Iqbal, co-chairman of the IGRB.

He said the ongoing negotiations between both governments, through the IGRB, would pave the way to an empowered collaboration.

The earlier IGRB discussions include ticklish issues on jurisdiction and revenue collection relating to mineral and oil and gas explorations, and delineation of functions between national government agencies (NGA) and the agencies created by the Bangsamoro government.

The IGRB was established in 2019 through Section 2, Article VI of Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL), which was intended “to coordinate and resolve intergovernmental relations issues between the National Government and BARMM through regular consultation and negotiation,” the Bangsamoro information office said.

“Slowly, we are strengthening the foundation—one that I hope will transcend the transition period—through our shared values of respect, among others, as well as our mutual commitment and efforts to resolve issues in a non-adversarial manner,” Iqbal said.

On November 14, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said 14 during the 1st BARMM Legislative General Assembly in Davao City that the established mechanisms had commenced the process of creating significant institutions beneficial for both parties.

“We are not dependent on one group or certain individuals alone. We are dependent on the institutions that will continue to work no matter what happens in the political sphere,” Marcos said.

IGRB co-chair Secretary Amenah Pangandaman of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) expressed her optimism about the country’s economic development “in conjunction with the Bangsamoro region.”

“In our journey toward achieving a future-proof and sustainable economy, no Filipino is left behind, including, most importantly, the Bangsamoro,” Pangandaman stated.