NEA extends P934.56-million loans to 24 ECs as of October

The National Electrification Administration (NEA) extended P934.56-million worth of loan assistance as of last month to support the operations of 24 electric co-operatives (ECs).

Of the amount, P449.71-million was disbursed to 18 ECs for their capital expenditure (capex) of 18 ECs.

Three of the 18 are distribution utilities from Luzon. These are First Laguna Electric Cooperative, Inc. (FLECO), Quezon I Electric Cooperative, Inc. (QUEZELCO I), and Sorsogon I Electric Cooperative, Inc. (SORECO I).

NEA said five ECs from Visayas also sought funding for their capex. These are Bohol II Electric Cooperative, Inc. (BOHECO II), Camotes Electric Cooperative, Inc. (CELCO), Iloilo III Electric Cooperative, Inc. (ILECO III), Leyte V Electric Cooperative, Inc. (LEYECO V), and Northern Negros Electric Cooperative, Inc. (NONECO).

The remaining 10 ECs are from Mindanao. These are Basilan Electric Cooperative, Inc. (BASELCO), Bukidnon Second Electric Cooperative, Inc. (BUSECO), Davao del Sur Electric Cooperative, Inc. (DASURECO), Misamis Oriental I Rural Electric Service Cooperative, Inc. (MORESCO I), Siargao Electric Cooperative, Inc. (SIARELCO), Siasi Electric Cooperative, Inc. (SIASELCO), South Cotabato I Electric Cooperative, Inc. (SOCOTECO I), Surigao del Sur I Electric Cooperative, Inc. (SURSECO I), Tawi-Tawi Electric Cooperative, Inc. (TAWELCO), and Zamboanga del Norte Electric Cooperative, Inc. (ZANECO).

NEA said P422 million went to eight ECs for their working capital. These are Antique Electric Cooperative, Inc. (ANTECO), Aurora Electric Cooperative, Inc. (AURELCO), BOHECO II, Central Pangasinan Electric Cooperative (CENPELCO), FLECO, Lanao del Norte Electric Cooperative, Inc. (LANECO), Misamis Oriental II Electric Cooperative, Inc. (MORESCO II), and Zamboanga del Sur II Electric Cooperative, Inc. (ZAMSURECO II).

The total amount also included the P12.85-million that MORESCO I borrowed for its modular generator set as well as the P50-million short-term credit facility loan of LANECO.

NEA, which is mandated to carry out the total electrification of the country, offers financial assistance to ECs through its Enhanced Lending Program.