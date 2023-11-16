MMDA turns over 30 handheld devices to San Juan City mayor

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Wednesday turned over 30 handheld devices to San Juan City that will be used to issue violation tickets for the implementation of the single ticketing system (STS) to erring drivers in the city.

MMDA Acting Chairman Romando Artes said that the violation tickets would be issued to drivers who will commit 20 common violations that the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Metro Manila mayors have agreed upon.

These handheld devices also allow the drivers to pay their fines upfront using online payment channels and credit.

“Ito po ay historic moment dahil after 28 years ay maro-roll out na fully ang single ticketing system. Marami pong nagtangka na i-implement ito. Pero during our term as MMDA chair and Mayor (Francis) Zamora as MMC (Metro Manila Council) president ay naisakatuparan na ito,” Artes said during the launch at the San Juan City Hall Atrium.

Artes also announced that the MMDA also procured additional 1,000 handheld devices that will be distributed to the different LGUs.

For his part, Zamora, who is also MMC president, said he is thankful that the STS will finally be implemented in San Juan after a long time.

“Through the digital payment platforms hindi na ’yan kailangan gawin. ’Yan ang kaibahan ng STS. Malaking tulong po ito sa publiko at pati sa amin. Malaking bagay sapagkat wala ng masyadong face-to-face contact with the enforcers. Mas mabilis ang proseso, mas streamlined at less bureaucracy,” Zamora said.

Meanwhile, LTO Regional Director Atty. Noreen San Luis-Lutey said that the STS is the beginning of “change” of the enforcement if the law in the Philippines.