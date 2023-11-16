Miaa stands pat on 5-km safety radius at Naia

THE Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa) cannot further reduce the red lightning alert safety radius at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) complex without jeopardizing its ground employees.

In a Viber exchange, Miaa Officer-In-Charge Bryan Co told the BusinessMirror, “We pilot-tested [a reduction in the radius] to 3 kilometers but had some incidents that prompted us to review this.” He added, “We monitored some lightning strikes inside the aerodome when the radius was made to 3 km, which our safety teams were not comfortable with, in terms of potential risk to airport ground personnel.”

He also corrected impressions that the current red lightning radius at 5 km has led to frequent delays in the departure of aircraft at the Naia. “We are currently beta testing the Sferic Maps as a tool to manage Lightning Red Alerts (LRA) at Naia, and together with active monitoring, were able to realize significant time savings during LRAs.” During a beta-test on July 29, for instance, there was a 71.65-percent total time saved, when the Sferic Maps system was deployed along with the active monitoring of LRAs.

Sferic Maps is a service of Earth Networks, a weather company, and offers real-time alerts and lightning situation awareness for weather-dependent firms to manage their operations.

45-M passengers by yearend

“We base the suspension of operations on the actual recorded lightning strikes near the aerodome. We have a system to monitor this,” said Co, adding that the Miaa has programs in place “to be able to improve [the system] such as the installation of more lightning arrestors, dissipators, lightning shelters, and visual guidance docking systems.” The current 5-km safety radius, said to be an international standard, is already an improvement from the previous 9-km red lightning safety radius.

Earlier, Philippine Airlines President Capt. Stanley Ng suggested the reduction of the red lightning radius to 2 km around the airport “like in other countries” to minimize flight disruptions. In Hong Kong, flight operations are suspended when the cloud-to-ground lightning is within 1 km of the international airport. (See, “‘Set 2-km lightning radius to reduce flight delays,’” in the BusinessMirror, July 7, 2023.)

Miaa has projected 45 million passengers by the end of the year, nearly 94 percent of the prepandemic level in 2019. It also predicts 275,000 flight movements by yearend, already 90 percent of the flights in 2019. Although the number of passengers and flight movements will still be less than that of 2019, the on-time performance of flights have been greatly improved to over 80 percent as of September 2023, versus 64 percent in 2019.

More international carriers at Naia

Meanwhile, the airport authority recently announced two new international carriers flying through Naia: Greater Bay Airlines (Hong Kong-Manila), which started its route on November 9, and Batik Air (Kuala Lumpur-Manila), which will begin operating on December 1.