MassageMNL welcomes you home: Continues to innovate in wellness industry, expands business for 5th Year

MassageMNL, a leading name in the wellness industry, continues to break boundaries as it celebrates its 5th Anniversary.

“The Pandemic really took a hit in the wellness industry but that was also a big opportunity for us to look within and find ways to bring safer and more quality services to our customers”, said MassageMNL Founder and CEO Janine Khazaie.

Trailblazing the Home-service massage category, MassageMNL has been churning out different massages that will help you relax, heal and be healthier. Their well-trained therapists and continued expansion of service locations made them the most trusted and sought-after home-service massage brand for the past 5 years.

Now, MassageMNL takes it to new heights as they open their new home- Khozy Lounge.

Located in Quezon City, Khozy Lounge by MassageMNL offers its signature massages and so much more. The interiors have clean lines and design that will surely make you feel right at home.

The opening of their first Physical location is under the brand’s expansion plans that will continue until next year as they open their 2nd Khozy Lounge branch at the heart of Makati. This is a significant milestone for the brand as it’s the first venture for a location, veering away from its more known specialized home service massages.

Founded in 2018, MassageMNL has been dedicated to promoting relaxation, stress relief, and overall well-being through its specialized massage services that everyone can enjoy in their own homes. Over the years, the company has garnered a strong following of clients who have benefited from its specialized massages like pre-natal, post-natal, and many more.

The grand opening of MassageMNL’s first location is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing an elevated and high-quality relaxation experience. This new location offers a serene and peaceful environment, designed to transport clients into a world of tranquility as soon as they step through the door. MassageMNL aims to provide the ultimate escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating this important milestone and the opening of our first spa location. This is just the start of the amazing things lined up for the MassageMNL and Khozy brands” said Janine Khazaie, Founder and CEO of MassageMNL.

“This expansion allows us to bring our dedication to relaxation and wellness to a whole new level. We have carefully crafted an environment that fosters healing, rejuvenation, and self-care, and we can’t wait to share it with our valued clients”, Janine added.

Aside from Khozy Lounge, MassageMNL also offers their industry-first MassageBar for events, Lympathic and FaceFit massage to aid in weight loss, and many more.

MassageMNL’s loyal following of moms who enjoyed their pre-natal and post-natal massages can attest to the skill and professionalism of therapists that ensure each client receives a personalized and tailored experience to meet their specific needs and preferences.

Khozy Lounge by MassageMNL is located at Unit 20-22, Greenhills Town Center Granada St, Brgy Valencia Quezon City. Appointments can be booked through bit.ly/bookwithkhozylounge. Home services of MassageMNL can be booked via Facebook, Instagram, hotline number 0977 264 8847, and massagemnl.com.