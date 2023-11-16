KRM Reinsurance Brokers set to triple net profits

KRM Reinsurance Brokers are looking to end the calendar year with unprecedented growth of their post-tax net profits to around US$1 million, more than three times than prior year’s. This comes after the company already doubled its net profits at the end of 2022.

KRM Re projects a total reinsured premium of around Php1.5 billion which is larger than the portfolio of more than half of the registered non-life insurance companies in terms of gross written premiums. This has enabled them to have greater clout on reinsurance companies compared to a local insurer going direct to the market.

The company recently hosted their first client-producer appreciation night last November 9, 2023 at the Society Lounge in Makati to show their gratitude to major stakeholders that have contributed to its success.

The event included all its employees, client insurance companies, reinsurance partners and the shareholders. Attended by around 100 industry people, it was a night of fun, great food, lots of drinks, live band, camaraderie and networking. Another attraction at the event was a special studio photo booth that took 360 degree-videos.

“We’ve definitely achieved major milestones and for that I personally thank all our employees that form the KRM family, all our client-producers – the insurance companies, our reinsurance partners and of course our shareholders who have given us the trust, confidence and support in the past years,” KRM Re President and CEO, Engr. Jeremy Abaño said.

Abaño joined KRM Re in mid-2021 just before the growth spurt started.

Mrs. Cynthia Picazo, the vice-chair of the board and mother of Paolo Picazo, the major shareholder of KRM Re, addressed the crowd during the event saying, “Thank you very much to all of you because without you, there’s no KRM. It’s a win-win for all of us.”.

KRM Re also won awards earlier this year during the HR Excellence Awards for Excellence in Business Transformation, Excellence in Work-Life Harmony, and Excellence in Workforce Flexibility. Abaño was also a Most People-Focused CEO Finalist in the same awards event.