Italy plans to hire thousands of Pinoy workers for ‘23-‘25

ITALY recently opened anew job slots—more than 452,000—to Filipinos and non-European workers under its Flows Decree (Decreto Flussi) program from 2023-2025.

Philippine Ambassador to Rome Neal Imperial welcomed the inclusion of Filipino nationals among the list of non-EU workers who can be hired under the Decreto Flussi program.

“There continues to be a high demand for Filipinos in Italy across different sectors. As one of the earliest labor communities in Italy, there is familiarity and preference for the high quality of work offered by Filipinos,” Imperial said.

For the first time, the Italian government announced an annual quota for seasonal and non-seasonal immigration three years in advance. In the previous years, the Italian government only announced the quota every year.

Decreto Flussi quota for 2023-2025

The quota yearly for non-EU workers is as follows:

2023 – 136,000 foreigners

2024 – 151,000 units

2025- 165,000 foreigners

The following industries are open to hiring non-EU laborers, for non-seasonal workers with a quota of 52,770:

road haulage

construction

tourism-hotel sector

mechanics

telecommunications

food industry

shipbuilding

bus passenger transport

fishing

hairdressing, electricians and plumbing

More workers are needed in the bus passenger transport, fishing, hairdressing, electricians and plumbing sectors compared to the previous years.

Aside from the Philippines, workers from the following countries may apply: Albania, Algeria, Bangladesh, Bosnia Herzegovina, South Korea, Cote d’Ivore, Egypt, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Japan, Jordan, Guatemala, India, Kyrgystan, Kosovo, Mali, Morrocco, Mauritius, Moldova, Montenegro, Niger, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, North Macedonia, Senegal, Serbia, Pakistan, Sudan, Tunisia and Ukraine.

A total of 82,550 seasonal workers for agricultural and tourism/hotel sectors will also be permitted from these countries.

A limited number of 680 slots will be allowed for “self-employed” non-EU nationals such as entrepreneurs, freelancers, start-ups, professionals, famous artists and directors and auditors of Italian companies.

Filipino diaspora in Italy

According to the latest data from the Italian Ministry of Interior, there are 166,718 Filipinos working in Italy, half of them in metropolitan cities of Rome and Milan.

The Philippines is the third largest destination country for remittances from Italy, after Bangladesh and Pakistan, according to the 2022 data of the Italian Ministry of Labor and Social Policies.

Filipino workers and residents in Italy send US$151.525 million to their families in the Philippines.

Warning to Filipinos

Ambassador Imperial warned FIlipinos wanting to apply for jobs under the Decreto Flussi system to be careful in engaging the services of agencies.

Under the new system, an employer must first make an individual or nominal request to hire a foreigner.

Also, job orders must be verified by the Migrant Workers Office of the Philippine Embassy in Rome or the Philippine Consulate General in Milan.

“The employer and/or recruitment agency must submit the documentary requirements by MWO and DMW for the prospective worker to be issued an OFW pass (formerly known as OEC), which include among others, the no objection to work certificate (nulla osta al lavoro) and visa,” Imperial said in a statement.

Last October, 60 Filipinos in Milan and their relatives in the Philippines complained that they were duped by an Italy-based company offering “services” such as filling up forms and complying with documents.