IP Games back in Palawan

THE Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) in coordination with the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) brings back the Indigenous People’s (IP) Games this weekend at the Ramon V. Mitra Sports Complex in Puerto Princesa City.

Coming off a lengthy break after the pandemic, the IP Games returns with nine tribes playing in eight disciplines on Saturday and Sunday.

“We are excited for the return of the IP Games for this year, in line with the PSC’s mandate to bring sports for all sectors of our communities, and continue to preserve, promote and propagate the rich cultural heritage of our IPs as embodied in Republic Act 8371,” PSC Commissioner Matthew “Fritz” Gaston said.

Gaston, who oversees the IP Games project, thanked the NCIP for assisting the agency in coordinating with the tribe leaders.

The nine tribes are the Molbog, Palaw’an, Tagbanua Central, Tagbanua Tandolanen, Tabuana Calamianen, Batak, Cuyonon, Agutaynen and Cagayanen.

They will compete in Pana, Sibat, Supok, Pagbayo sa Palay, Santik, Trumpo and Kadang-Kadang.

Gaston said 196 tribesmen are listed to compete.

The NCIP and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts collaborated with the PSC in 2018 to preserve indigenous sports by creating the IP Games.

The first leg of the games were held in Tagum City in April 2018.