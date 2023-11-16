Ex-SC Justice Carpio leads filers of new case on confidential funds

FORMER Associate Justice Antonio Carpio along with several lawyers and law students on Wednesday filed another petition before the Supreme Court seeking to declare unconstitutional the allocation, release and disbursement of confidential funds to various government agencies and departments.

The petitioners also sought the issuance of a temporary restraining order (TRO), writ of preliminary injunction (WPI) and/or mandamus to enjoin the respondents from enforcing Joint Circular 2015-01, which laid down the guidelines and the reportorial requirements on confidential and intelligence funds; and Executive Order No. 2 issued in 2016 (Operationalizing in the Executive Branch the People’s Constitutional Right to Information and the State Policies to Full Public Disclosure and Transparency in the Public Service…), which exempts Confidential Funds from people’s right of access to information.

Likewise, the petition asked the Court to order respondents Vice President Sara Duterte, the Senate of the Philippines, the House of Representatives and the Commission on Audit to furnish the petitions with reports of expenses and liquidation of the Vice President’s 2022 confidential funds in compliance with the “Full Public Disclosure” requirements and the “People’s Right to Information on Matters of Public Concern under the Constitution.”

The other respondents named in the petition were Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Department of Education Undersecretary for Finance Annalyn Sevilla, Department of Budget and Management Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr, and Governance Commission for GOCCs chief Marius Corpus.

The petitioners sought the nullification of Joint Circular 2015-01 and Executive Order No. 2 for being violative of Section 28, Article II of the 1987 Constitution which states: “Subject to reasonable conditions prescribed by law, the State adopts and implements a policy of full disclosure of all its transactions involving public interest.”

The petitioners claimed that respondents failed to provide them copies of official record, document, and/or paper related to disbursements and liquidation of the Confidential Funds since 2022 despite their demand. “There is no reason for respondents to deny Petitioners of their requested documents pertaining to the Confidential Funds because at present, there is no law that exempts full public disclosure of all government transactions that involve taxpayers’ matter. Hence, the general rule of public disclosure must apply,” the petitioners stressed.

“All government transactions involving confidential funds are official, government acts that require public disclosure. The funds are public in nature as they are taxes of the people, thus, must be spent only for public purpose,” they added.

They pointed out that Section 1, Article XI of the Constitution provides that a public office is a public trust , thus, “public officers must at all times be accountable to the people.”

The petitioners added that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) provide the inventory of exceptions to the Executive Order No. 2 such as information covered by Executive privilege such as Presidential conversations, correspondence, and discussions in closed-door Cabinet meetings and matters covered by deliberative process privilege; privileged information relating to national security, defense or international relations; information concerning law enforcement and protection of public and personal safety.

These exceptions, according to petitioners, violate Section 7, Article III of the 1987 Constitution which provides: “The right of the people to information on matters of public concern shall be recognized. Access to official records, and to documents, and papers pertaining to official acts, transactions, or decisions, as well as to government research data used as basis for policy development, shall be afforded the citizen, subject to such limitations as may be provided by law.”

They noted that at present there is no law that exempts full public disclosure and the people’s right to have access to information, official records, public records and to documents and papers pertaining to the Confidential Funds.

The petitioners held that the respondents’ refusal to disclose the nature and purpose of the CIF funds to the public is a “step backward” in transparency and good governance.

“It also sows distrust and further widens the division between the public and public offices. The country is being divided because government officials do not live by the principle that a public office is a public trust,” they said.

The petitioners said the assailed circular and EO must be voided because it usurped legislative power.

“These guidelines in the disbursements and liquidation of Confidential Funds are unconstitutional as they are a usurpation of legislative power by the Executive Branch, as there is no valid delegation of legislative power,” they further argued.

Last November 7, 2023, a petition questioning the constitutionality of the transfer of P125-million confidential funds from the Office of the President (OP) to the OVP was filed.

The petition also asked the Court to direct the OVP to return the said amount to the Treasury.

The petitioners said the transfer of funds from the OP to the OVP, is an exercise of legislative power, thus, a violation of Article VI, Section 1 of the 1986 Constitution which provides that legislative power belongs to the Senate and House of Representatives.