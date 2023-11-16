DSWD to resume payout of cash grants to 761,140 4Ps beneficiaries on November 30

After nine months of uncertainty from January to September, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced on Wednesday that the payout of cash grants for approximately 761,140 beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) would resume on Thursday, November 30.

According to Romel Lopez, DSWD assistant secretary for strategic communications and agency spokesperson, eligible beneficiaries will not only receive their cash grants but also their rice subsidy.

“The Department will resume the payout for the withheld health grants from January 2023 to September 2023, starting on November 30, and it will be non-compliance-based, while the education grants for the same period shall be based on the compliance of the beneficiaries and will be processed starting February 2024,” Lopez explained.

Meanwhile, education grants for the same period will be based on the compliance of beneficiaries and will be processed starting in February 2024.

The DSWD had temporarily withheld the cash grants of certain 4Ps members during a revalidation process conducted by the 4Ps National Project Management Office (NPMO). The revalidation seeks to identify households that were no longer classified as poor.

Based on the directive of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, the 4Ps NPMO was able to complete the reassessment of the 1,158,249 households previously identified as non-poor using the Social Welfare and Development Indicators, or SWDI tool.

Based on the assessment, some 4,242 households were found to be in Level 1, or survival level; 756,898 households in Level 2, or subsistence level; and 339,660 households in Level 3, or self-sufficient.

“The reassessed households belonging to Levels 1 and 2 have been retained in the list of beneficiaries, while those in Level 3 will undergo the exit process,” said Lopez.

The retroactive payout of the reassessed qualified households is covered by a signed memorandum by Secretary Gatchalian titled “Guidance on the Processing of Unpaid Grants to Qualified 759,041 4Ps Household-Beneficiaries for the Period January 2023–September 2023.”

The 4Ps is a human development program that provides social protection, social assistance, social development, and other complementary support services in partnership with concerned agencies, local government units, and other stakeholders toward improving health and nutrition, education, and socio-economic aspects of Filipino households in need.