Digitalization key to better lives in remote areas–PBBM

FROM the United States to Singapore, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. continues to pursue the development of the country’s innovation ecosystem through new investment agreements and policies promoting “digital transformation.”

In a speech during his meeting with the Filipino community in San Francisco on Wednesday, the chief executive said digitalization will allow the public, particularly those in far-flung areas, better access to the market and government services.

He noted his participation in the ongoing 30th Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in the US will allow him to pursue new investments on digital infrastructure.

“I am happy to say that this year’s Apec [Economic] Leaders’ Meeting is being held now in San Francisco, the global center of high technology and innovation. We would like to attract more investments and increase foreign direct investments in the Philippines,” Marcos said.

“Our presence in the Bay Area this week also supports the development of the Philippine innovation ecosystem, in line with the National Innovation Agenda Framework,” he added.

Financial landscape

This was reiterated by the President in his message at the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF), which was presented to the participants of the event via hologram technology.

Such digital infrastructure, he said, will also benefit the financial sector.

The Philippines is among the 134 countries participating in the SFF, which runs until Friday.

The country’s pavilion in the event “showcases the Administration’s ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ brand of good governance and fundamental transformation in all sectors of society and government.”

Marcos urged the participating fintech and startup companies in the SFF to consider making partnerships with Filipino firms so they can benefit from the country’s “technology-friendly” environment.

Other priorities at APEC

The Philippine delegation for Apec led by the President is also set to sign agreements on renewable energy, electronics manufacturing, health, and tourism during its four-day stay in San Francisco.

The accords are expected to help the country become resilient, sustainable, and inclusive.

The group will then travel to Los Angeles on November 17, then to Honolulu, Hawaii during the weekend before returning to the Philippines.

Marcos said his third trip to the US since the start of his presidency also recognizes the valuable contribution of the 4 million Filipinos there to the country’s economy.

Aside from their remittances, Filipinos in the US also help improve the country’s international reputation for being industrious in their work and also their accomplishments, according to Marcos.

“We are all grateful for your selfless service to humanity, and we look up to you as role models for future generations of Filipinos and Filipino Americans,” the President said.