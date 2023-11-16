Didipio community asks Malacañang to cancel Oceana Gold mining permit

Citing failure to conduct consultations and secure the consent and approval of the community, members of the Tuwali tribe based near the Didipio mine in the Municipality of Kasibu, Nueva Vizcaya formally called on President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to cancel the Financial or Technical Assistance Agreement (FTAA) between the Philippine Government and OceanaGold Philippines, Inc. (OGPI).

In a letter-petition dated November 14, 2023 sent to the Office of the President, Barangay Didipio chairman Erenio Boboola and leaders of the Didipio Earth Savers Multi-Purpose Association (DESAMA) said the FTAA issued to OGPI for the renewal of mining operations allegedly violated Sections 26 and 27 of the Local Government Code, which mandates a comprehensive consultation with local government units, communities, and indigenous groups before any project approval.

“Clearly, a prior consultation with nongovernmental organizations and other sectors, and the local government units’ approval must be secured before the renewal. Lamentably, these twin requirements were not observed in connection with the FTAA renewal. In fact, the residents of Didipio and affected nearby communities even consistently opposed the renewal of the Didipio mine project,” the petitioners said.

The Tuwali leaders were joined by their legal counsel, the Legal Rights and Natural Resources Center (LRC).

“By overlooking mandatory community consultations in renewing the FTAA with OGPI, the national government and the mining company undermined the fundamental rights to public participation granted by law. LRC and DESAMA call on the Office of the President to rectify this oversight and stand for the rights of local communities,” said Atty. Rolly Peoro, coordinator for direct legal services of LRC.

Local officials and communities in Kasibu have long opposed the mining operations for allegedly causing widespread water depletion and affecting irrigation for rice fields. Indigenous farmers were reportedly capable of producing as much as 15,000 kilos of rice per harvest before dropping to 4,000 kilos with OGPI’s operations in place, media reports said.

According to LRC and DESAMA, allowing OGPI to operate despite a flawed renewal process for the FTAA will lead to further environmental damages, much worse than what has been experienced before the previous FTAA, which was the first to lapse under the Mining Act of 1995.

“The plight of the Didipio community is proof of the consequences when disregarding the prerequisite of local consultations for projects involving the depletion of natural resources. If the FTAA continues to be upheld, the community’s right to a balanced and healthy ecology will be compromised by flawed mining practices,” Atty. Peoro said.