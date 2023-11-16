DA forms group to refine anti-hoarding policy

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has formed a technical working group (TWG) that would oversee improvements in the government’s implementing guidelines for preventing hoarding and the manipulation of prices of farm goods.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. issued Special Order (SO) 1379 that mandated the creation of the TWG for the formulation of the guidelines on the definition and scope of hoarding and other acts of illegal price manipulation of agri-fishery commodities.

Under the order, the TWG will review existing state policies and guidelines in relation to the implementation of Republic Act 7581 or the Price Act of 1992.

The TWG will oversee the formulation of a memorandum circular that would clarify and determine the scope of hoarding and other illegal acts of price manipulation identified under the Price Act.

It will conduct public consultations and other activities for the implementation of the prospective memorandum circular.

The TWG will endorse the final draft of the memorandum circular to Laurel through Senior Agriculture Undersecretary Domingo F. Panganiban for approval.

“This Order shall take effect immediately and shall remain in force until revoked in writing. All orders, memoranda and other issuances inconsistent herewith are hereby deemed revoked,” Laurel said in SO 1379 dated November 14.

The TWG will be chaired by Agriculture Undersecretary for Policy, Planning and Regulations Mercedita A. Sombilla while Assistant Secretary for Regulations Paz J. Benavidez II would serve as vice chair. Assistant Secretary for Inspectorate and Enforcement James A. Layug will be a co-vice chair of the TWG.

It would also consist of various representatives from different agencies attached to the agriculture department including the Bureau of Animal Industry, Bureau of Plant Industry, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, National Meat Inspection Service and Sugar Regulatory Administration.

Stakeholder representatives from three sectors (animal, fisheries and plant) will also sit in the TWG.

Under the Price Act, the agriculture department must oversee the implementation of the law concerning crops, fish and other marine products, fresh meat, fresh poultry and dairy products, fertilizers, and other farm inputs.

The same law stipulated that some of the identified illegal acts of price manipulation include hoarding, profiteering and cartel. The law had included certain computations for determining if a seller is engaged in manipulating prices.

In recent months, the Marcos administration blamed unscrupulous traders for manipulating prices and causing an “undue spike” in various commodities sold in the domestic market, including rice.

Lawmakers had vowed to “intensify” their scrutiny of hoarders and traders that manipulate prices of agricultural goods.

The House Committee on Food and Agriculture vowed that it will “leave no stone unturned” in its pursuit to protect consumers from unscrupulous traders.

“We are committed to working hand-in-hand with the DA and other relevant agencies to ensure that the Filipino people are safeguarded from price manipulations and hoarding activities.”