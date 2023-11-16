Comelec denies early transmission of election returns in 2022 elections

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has denied allegations of early transmission of returns in the 2022 National and Local Elections (NLE) raised by the former Secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

Eliseo Rio Jr. claimed that 7,975 vote counting machines (VCMs) transmitted early election returns (ER) from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. before being received by the Comelec transparency server. This was after Comelec released the NLE’s transmission logs from telecommunication firms Globe Telecom and Smart Communication.

Telco logs do not show any connected foreign or illegal devices because VCMs “can only connect and transmit using digital certificates previously validated and authenticated by the election network and application,” said Comelec in a statement.

According to the poll body, the Globe telco log does not reflect the transmission of ERs but the connection between the Municipal and National Board of Canvassers’ Consolidated Canvassing System (CCS).

Meanwhile, the Smart telco log only shows network data and not election data, noted Comelec.

“Lastly, even if the CCS is already connected to the election network, a firewall renders impossible any transmission before 7:00 p.m. because the same restricts and validates the authenticity of the ER transmissions, which can only be done after the closing of polls,” Comelec added.

Rio previously alleged that the 2022 NLE was “rigged” and “manipulated.” He also said there was a secret “man-in-the-middle” device used in the polls.

To settle the dispute “once and for all,” Comelec Chairman George Garcia offered a manual recount of ballot boxes in selected precincts nationwide.

Rio would be free to choose the precincts and the ballot boxes to be opened and recounted. The recount will be subject to manual audit and may be conducted publicly in the presence of observers and stakeholders.