Cherish the Bliss of Christmas at Park Inn by Radisson Davao

The 9th of November marked the ecstatic welcome of the holidays at SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation’s (SMHCC) Park Inn by Radisson Davao, with the Christmas Tree Lighting event that illuminated the hotel.

As guests stepped in, they were welcomed by the star of the show, a charming 8-foot white Christmas tree, donned in oversized white Christmas balls, embellished with gold and silver accents. Classily positioned in-between lamp posts, complemented by a charming bench in front for the picture-perfect spot, it truly captured the hotel’s portrayal of a White Christmas.

The team of Park Inn by Radisson Davao led by General Manager Sven Toune greeted honorable guests from the Department of Tourism Region XI Regional Director Ms. Tanya Rabat-Tan and Officer in Charge of the Davao City Tourism Office Ms. Jennifer Romero. Alongside, government executives, city councilors, foreign consuls, city tourism officials and stakeholders, SM executives, corporate guests, and media friends, dressed to the nines in their own take of a White Christmas ensemble.

The evening started with an enchanting performance by En Avant Dance & Arts Centre as they flaunted a rendition of Sugarplum Fairy Variation from The Nutcracker – Tchaikovsky, accompanied by the euphonious melodies of the strings and quartets from Dolce Chordarum Strings. Heartfelt Christmas messages were then delivered by GM Toune and Director Rabat-Tan.

“This year, we are celebrating the theme of a ‘White Christmas’ with our tagline, ‘Cherish the Bliss of Christmas.’ We invite our guests and visitors to immerse themselves in a White Christmas – the Park Inn by Radisson Davao way, filled with wonder and enchantment. We also look forward to hear stories of your memorable and feel good moments created in the walls of this hotel” shared GM Toune.

Christmas is the time to rekindle generosity, inspire kindness and share merriment – as for Park Inn by Radisson Davao, it is also about bringing bliss to the community. Continuing a cherished tradition, and as part of Radisson Cares, the hotel is launching its third year of Cookie for a Cause. A portion of the proceeds will be contributed to support the Davao School for the Blind. The cookies are available from November 9th, 2023 until January 6th, 2024 at the hotel’s Christmas Store.

The highlight of the evening was the much-anticipated Christmas Tree lighting, led by Mr. Sven Toune, Ms. Tanya Rabat-Tan, and Dr. Maria Margaret Misa Antonio, Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees for the Davao School for the Blind, along with the hotel’s department heads. The interior and exterior of the property vibrantly lit up with twinkling lights and gleeful smiles, marking the official start of the holiday season.

The festive celebration continued at the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, VANDA, where En Avant Dance & Arts Centre and Dolce Chordarum Strings presented a series of captivating performances to accompany the dinner.

Park Inn by Radisson Davao welcomes guests and visitors to share in the delight of the holidays and embrace the warmth and joy of this season: Cherish the Bliss of Christmas and be a part of the community’s holiday spirit!

