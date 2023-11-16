Central portal for digital workforce to be set up

ESTABLISHING a centralized online portal to implement programs that will upskill, re-skill and train the digital workforce in the country is among the goals set under the newly-released guidelines of the Philippine Digital Workforce Competitiveness Act, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

“The new law also tasked [Inter-Agency Council] IAC to formulate the National Roadmap on Digital Technology and Digital Skills, which shall serve as a basis for implementing programs that will upskill, re-skill, and train the digital workforce in the country,” Neda said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Council will establish a centralized online portal to harmonize the existing portals of member agencies that contain information on training and skills development programs, certification, and scholarship programs.

On Wednesday, Neda released the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act No. 11927 or the Philippine Digital Workforce Competitiveness Act, following a series of consultations with relevant government agencies, private sector representatives, and other stakeholders.

Among the functions of the IAC is to formulate the digital technology and digital skills roadmap. This roadmap, the IRR noted, shall include the national digital competency framework to “address the skills gaps with gender and social inclusion considerations, particularly in digital technology and digital entrepreneurship, in consultation with all diverse stakeholders from the government, industry, academe, and labor sector.”

“The roadmap shall cover evolving emerging jobs and skills identifying job growth in specific professional areas, including but not limited to the seven fastest-growing professional areas identified by the World Economic Forum, namely: care, engineering, and cloud computing, sales marketing and content, data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), green jobs, people and culture, and specialized project management,” the guidelines also noted.

Meanwhile, the IRR also noted that IAC shall provide support and “innovative” strategies including the provision of incentives to promote and develop digital technology, digital careers, and innovations among students, youth, and workers.

Among the incentives to be provided are the full or partial scholarships or subsidies for “appropriate” training and certifications, whether local or abroad, the IRR said.

The guidelines also noted that there will be full or partial subsidy for the use of coworking or shared service facilities, equipment, and/or services provided by government or private enterprises or institutions.

Based on the IRR, credit assistance, at low-interest rate, from government financial institutions will be extended for the acquisition of equipment necessary to carry out digital work, including but not limited to computers, hardware, and software programs.

For his part, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said that the execution of the Philippine Digital Workforce Competitiveness Act will be “vital for equipping the workforce with digital technologies and skills and fostering a dynamic innovation ecosystem in the country.”

The IAC is chaired by the Neda and composed of eight other agencies: the Departments of Labor and Employment, Trade and Industry, Information and Communications Technology, Science and Technology, Interior and Local Government, and Education, as well as the Commission on Higher Education and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

“The Council will serve as the primary planning, coordinating, and implementing body in promoting, developing, and enhancing the competitiveness of the Philippine digital workforce. DOLE, in addition, shall serve as the secretariat to the IAC,” Neda said.

The IRR was approved last October 23,2023 by the nine members of the IAC for the Development and Competitiveness of the Philippine Digital Workforce—a Council established under Section 5 of the RA 11927.

