‘Bong vs Bong’: MMDA to probe how Revilla’s name got dragged into bus lane violation mess

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) vowed to investigate an incident, which supposedly dragged the name of Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., after he reportedly violated the exclusive EDSA Bus Carousel Lane regulation Wednesday morning.

“Based on our CCTV footage, the license plate of the flagged down vehicle is protocol plate, and we are probing why the name of the senator was being involved,” the MMDA said in a statement referring to the vehicle with plate number “8,” which was apprehended along the EDSA Mandaluyong carousel lane.

The agency extended an apology to Revilla pending the investigation.

“We would like to reiterate that only authorized vehicles allowed to utilize the EDSA Bus Carousel lane are: public utility buses, emergency vehicles, and clearly-marked government vehicles responding to emergencies,” the MMDA said.

‘Face-off’

In a face-off later at the Senate witnessed by the media, Revilla told MMDA chief Romando Artes and Ret. Col. Bong Nebrija, head of the Task Force Special Operations (TFSO), how miffed he was on waking up to learn his name had been dragged all over news reports as having been accosted for illegal use of the bus lane.

Revilla said he was in Cavite at the time of the supposed bus lane apprehension, and in his daily routines, he does not need to go through Edsa.

Revilla wondered aloud about proposing to hold the MMDA’s budget, but seemed satisfied when Artes assured him of a full and fair investigation of all concerned, including Nebrija, who was ordered suspended for two weeks, and the traffic enforcer on whom he relied for information as to the occupants of the car that was flagged down. It was the enforcer who told him that the senator was one of the occupants, Nebrija said.

Bus lane-use ‘expansion’

The MMDA also said that it will recommend to the Department of Transportation the expansion on the use of the Bus Lane for the convoy of the President, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker of the House, and Supreme Court Chief Justice.

During the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum, Nebrija, for his part said, the incident is alarming, especially if somebody is using the name of Revilla.

“Kasi we were just doing our job,” Nebrija said.

“Dumaan ka sa bus way, pinara ka namin. Tapos sasabihin mo – eh kami naman out of courtesy lang naman kami eh – paggalang sa mga senador at mga congressmen kaya ang ginawa namin, Andiyan ba si sir? Andiyan ba si congressman? ‘Yan ang una naming tanong,” Nebrija explained.

Nebrija added that he was the one who decided to let the senator go after the traffic enforcer confirmed to him that Revilla was inside the vehicle that was flagged down after it entered the EDSA bus lane.

“Eh di, I let him go. Just to make it clear, I made the decision to let it go,” Nebrija said.

Nebrija also said that they are willing to go to the Senate if they will be asked by Revilla.