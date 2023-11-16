Benilde, Letran blast opponents in Challenge Cup

NATIONAL Collegiate Athletic Association schools College of Saint Benilde and Letran met little to no resistance in beating separate rivals to remain undefeated in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Challenge Cup on Thursday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

The Lady Blazers rolled past the Volida Volleyball Club, 25-12, 25-12, 25-18, in only 65 minutes of play as the Lady Knights decked Arellano University, 25-21, 25-10, 25-20, in 83 minutes.

Saint Benilde, which took care their first two assignments with ease against Parañaque, 25-6, 25-20, 25-17, and UP Volleyball Club, 25-20, 25-18, 25-10, zoomed to a 3-0 record in Pool A.

In Pool C, Letran moved to 2-0 after previously handling Rizal Technological University (RTU)-Basilan, 25-22, 25-11, 22-25, 25-13.

RTU-Basilan was quick to shrug off that loss by routing University of Batangas, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15, for its breakthrough win in Pool C of the 16-team women’s division of the tournament supported by the Philippine Sports Commission Richard Bachmann, PLDT, Rebisco, Akari, Foton and CBPI.

Arellano University slid to 1-1 while the University of Batangas stayed winless in two matches in Pool C. The Volida Volleyball Club also tripped to their second straight loss in Pool A.

In other games, Jose Rizal University scored 25-19, 25-16, 25-21 win over Davao City for a flying start in Pool B while La Salle-Dasma thwarted Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15 for a 1-2 card in Pool D.

Davao and LPU-Batangas slid to similar 0-2 slates in their respective pools of the Challenge Cup by the PNVF, headed by Ramon “Tats” Suzara, with also a 20-team men’s division currently paced by fancied bets National U, Cignal, PGJC and University of Santo Tomas.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





