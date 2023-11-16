Amazon drought hits river grain shipments harder than expected

A severe drought in the Amazon region is disrupting grain shipments more than anticipated, according to one of Brazil’s top barge operators.

Unable to move its barges filled with products like corn and soybeans, Hidrovias do Brasil SA is forecasting lower results for this year than previously predicted, company executives said on an earnings call Tuesday.

“The situation escalated very abruptly,” Chief Executive Officer Fabio Abreu Schettino said.

The company operates along a route known as the Northern Arc, an array of ports along the Amazon and northeastern Atlantic coast that transport crops from farms in central Brazil. According to the company’s own measurements at one of the rivers in the region, water levels are about 40 percent lower than they were in the same period last year.

The drought reduces the amount of cargo that can be shipped, and forces volumes to be split into smaller portions so barges can make it through critical points where rivers are at their lowest. Due to such difficulties and the expectation of maintenance downtime, Hidrovias cut its guidance.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization will reach no more than 770 million reais ($158 million) this year, the company said in a filing. That’s nearly 15 percent lower than previous market expectations, according to a report by XP Investimentos. The company will incur high costs from inefficient operations, analysts led by Pedro Bueno wrote in the report.

While Hidrovias expects water levels to recover in the coming months, the Amazon dryness already has had consequences across Brazil’s entire logistics system. That’s because grain exports are getting rerouted to crowded ports in the southeast. As farmers harvest bumper crops of grains and a record sugar crop, ships are waiting as much as 40 days to load sugar at Brazil’s largest port.

Australian beef

China’s punitive trade actions on Australian beef and lobster exports may be lifted by the end of the year, Trade Minister Don Farrell said, in what would be the latest sign of warming ties between the two governments.

Farrell told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. he is due to meet with Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on the sidelines of APEC meetings in the US on Wednesday. He said the restrictions around lobster and beef were “biosecurity issues” compared with tariffs imposed on wine and barley more than three years ago.

“I remain very confident, based on my meeting last week and hopefully my meeting today, that by Christmas all of these trade impediments will be removed,” Farrell said on ABC radio in an interview on Wednesday.

Relations between Australia and China have rapidly improved over the past 18 months following the election of the center-left Labor government in Canberra. A visit to Beijing by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese this month marked the first such trip by an Australian leader in more than seven years.

As ties have warmed, China has steadily rolled back the punitive trade measures imposed at a low-point in relations in 2020, when then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for an investigation into the origins of Covid-19.

Beijing responded to Morrison’s call with tariffs on Australian wine and barley, while limiting the purchases of other products including beef, timber and coal.

The barley tariffs were lifted by the Chinese government in August following a four-month review, and a similar process for the wine sanctions was announced in October. The wine review is expected to last five months.

While Australia would have liked to see all the sanctions lifted at once, China “has its processes to go through,” Farrell said.

“We are simply encouraging them to complete those processes so Chinese consumers can get the advantage of wonderful Australian lobster, beef, and of course, wine.”

Image credits: Bruno Zanardo/Getty Images/Bloomberg News





