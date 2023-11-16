AFP tests modern weapons system in ‘DAGIT-PA’ live-fire war exercise

Artillery units from the military’s newly acquired platforms, along with brand-new attack helicopters and aircraft, were deployed for Wednesday’s live-fire exercise in Burgos, Ilocos Norte.

In a statement, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said the drill is part of the combined arms firepower exercise of the AFP Joint Exercise “Dagat-Langit-Lupa” (AJEX DAGIT-PA).

“(AFP chief-of-staff) Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. witnessed the event that featured the AFP’s newly acquired artilleries of the Philippine Army and the Philippine Marine Corps working in tandem with the Philippine Air Force’s AW-109 and A-29B ‘Super Tucano’ aircraft,” he added.

AJEX-DAGIT-PA is scheduled to run from November 6 to 17.

“The exercise tests and demonstrates the capability of AFP Major Services to conduct joint territorial defense operations and highlights the seamless integration of different military units and platforms,” Trinidad said.

AJEX DAGIT-PA seeks to promote and uphold peace and security not only within the country but also across the region, he added.