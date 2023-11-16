9-month remittances up 2.8% to nearly $25 billion

CASH remittances from Filipinos abroad in the nine months to September rose by 2.8 percent year-on-year to nearly $25 billion on the back of weaker peso-dollar exchange rates.

Latest Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) data showed that cash remittances from January to September reached $24.49 billion, some $660 million higher than the $23.83 billion recorded in the same period of 2022.

About 80 percent of the cash remittances or around $19.49 billion came from land-based overseas Filipinos, according to the BSP. The remaining amount of $5.01 billion came from sea-based Filipinos abroad.

Cash remittances from land-based Filipinos abroad rose by 3.1 percent year-on-year from $18.9 billion in the same period last year while cash remittances from sea-based Filipinos grew by 1.8 percent on an annual basis from last year’s $4.92 billion, BSP data showed.

In September alone, total cash remittances reached $2.91 billion, 2.6 percent over the $2.84 billion recorded amount in the same month of last year, BSP data showed.

Analysts attributed the higher cash remittances to a weaker peso-dollar exchange rate that favors Filipinos abroad, coupled with the need to send more money to help families back home cope with rising prices of goods and services.

“We can perhaps attribute the rise of dollar-value cash remittances to the exchange rates. Data of BSP on daily US-PhP foreign exchange rates show that the said two months reached over-P56 levels (so, lower exchange rates for the Philippine peso to the green buck),” Institute for Migration and Development Issues (IMDI) Executive Director Jeremaiah M. Opiniano told the BusinessMirror.

“So the ‘lower’ the exchange rates, the greater the motivation of Filipinos abroad to send more money. That way, the families at home receive more—although rising prices of commodities may be a reason for those abroad to send more money,” Opiniano added.

Remittances to grow

Michael L. Ricafort, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist, said cash remittances will continue to grow on an annual basis in the succeeding months owing to the need of combatting faster inflation in the country.

“For the coming months, single-digit/modest growth in OFW remittances could still continue as OFW families/dependents still need to cope…with relatively higher prices/inflation locally that would require the sending of more remittances, as well as some normalization of spending by consumers/households for both essentials and non-essentials as the economy reopened towards greater normalcy with no more Covid restrictions as a policy priority,” Ricafort said.

Ricafort added that the “sustained” growth in remittances also reflect improving economic conditions in the overseas Filipino workers’ host countries.

Sources of remittances

Meanwhile, the BSP pointed out that higher cash remittances from the United States, Saudi Arabia and Singapore drove the overall remittances during the nine-month period.

The BSP said the US accounted for 41.5 percent of the total cash remittances during the January to September period. It was followed by Singapore (6.9 percent), Saudi Arabia (6 percent), and Japan (5.8 percent), according to the BSP.

Based on the BSP’s projections, total cash remittances this year would grow by 3.07 percent year-on-year to $33.5 billion from $32.5 billion last year. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/08/14/bsp-efforts-to-stabilize-phl-peso-successful/)

