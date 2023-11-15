US, EU, Australia, Canada laud bail for De Lima

THE United States Department and the European Union’s diplomatic service have welcomed the temporary release of former Sen. Leila de Lima after almost seven years.

Lawmakers from the US and EU have been pressuring their foreign ministries to prod the Philippine authorities to release De Lima and for the Philippine local courts to drop the drug charges against her.

“The United States welcomes former Philippine Senator Leila de Lima’s release on bail after nearly seven years of detention on politically motivated drug charges. Senator De Lima’s release follows her acquittal in two out of three cases. “The United States urges the Philippines to resolve the remaining case against her in a manner that is consistent with its international human rights obligations and commitments,” US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

De Lima was one of those who investigated former President Duterte when he was then a mayor in Davao City. It was during her term as chair of the Commission on Human Rights in 2009 when the investigation on the allegations of widespread killings in Davao started.

When Duterte won the presidency in 2016, De Lima — who was also voted as senator — became the highest official charged in his anti-drug war campaign.



US and EU statements

Peter Stano, lead spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of European External Action Service, said the court decision granting bail to De Lima “is an important step for the rule of law in the Philippines”

It is also important in “addressing the conclusions of the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.”

“We call for a speedy resolution of the remaining charges, and call on the Philippine government to ensure the safety of former Senator de Lima upon her release,” Stano said.

The EU foreign ministry spokesman also reiterated the call for the Philippine government “to ensure the independence of the judiciary and the right for everyone to due process and fair trials.”

The statements from Washington D.C. and Brussels highlight the level of importance the US and EU place on De Lima’s case.

In 2017, the EU Parliament has passed a resolution calling “for the immediate release” of De Lima and for the Phillippine government to ensure “a fair trial.”

It also also urged the European Commission to take measures such as remove the Philippines from trade preferential treatment called GSP+.

The US Congress has also passed the US 2020 budget that included its task on the US State Department to deny visas to Filipinos who are “directly involved in the ‘wrongful’ imprisonment” of De Lima.

Canadian, French, Australian embassies reaction

The embassies of Canada, France and Australia also issued separate statements welcoming the decision to grant bail for De Lima.”For us in France, November 13 is painful, remembering the atrocities of terrorist attacks 2015.

But for once a November 13 is synonymous with excellent news : Freedom for Leila de Lima of Philippines. We will continue following the case. But at least tonight, Nov. 13 2023, rhymes with hope,” French Ambassador Marie Fontanel tweeted.

The Canadian Embassy in Manila said they will continue to follow the case of De Lima “closely, with the expectation of rapid resolution of proceedings in the case against her.”

“Canada expects her case will be concluded in full conformity with the laws of the Philippines, and in line with the Philippines’ international human rights obligations,” the Embassy said in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

Australian ambassador HK Yu PSM said she is “pleased” to see De Lima walk out of the detention center after six years of pre-trial hearings.

“We look forward to the speedy resolution of her legal matters in accordance with Philippine law,” Ambassador Yu.

