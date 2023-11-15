Unionbank eyes growing loan portfolio for SMEs by 30% in 2024, 1M clients by 2030

THE banking unit of the Aboitiz conglomerate plans to grow its loan portfolio for the small-scale and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by 30 percent in 2024.

In a news briefing last week, Union Bank of the Philippines (Unionbank) Business Banking Head Jose Paolo R. Soliman told reporters that the bank’s loan exposure as of the first week of November reached P14 billion. Soliman said the lender is targeting P16 billion by the end of 2023.

“We’re aiming to grow by 9 percent to 10 percent in 2023,” he added.

At present, the loan exposure of Unionbank for SMEs—excluding those in those informal sector—is P14 billion. Right now, the utilization rate of SMEs is 65 percent to 70 percent and a 90-percent repayment rate, according to Soliman. Based on the data, our SME clients are responsible payers given the flexibility to pay loans, he added.

“Our target goal is to hit one million customers by 2030. But with the traction of the brand, we might hit it soon,” Soliman said.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on October 27, the lender said that for the first nine months of the year, its “customer base has reached over 13 million, averaging over two million new customers per year from 2019.”

In the same disclosure, Unionbank said its net revenues for the first nine months of 2023 amounted to P52.8 billion, up by 48 percent versus the same period last year.

“Net interest income grew 34 percent to P37.3 billion, largely attributed to the 18-percent increase in the bank’s loan portfolio,” the lender added. “Consumer loans grew faster at a pace of 22 percent year-on-year.”

Unionbank said it has one of the highest proportion of consumer to total loans in the industry at 56 percent, resulting in the bank’s above-industry net interest margin of 5.3 percent.”

During the briefing in Mandaluyong City, Unionbank launched a “powered up” solution for SMEs called “UB Negosyante.”

“SMEs face so many challenges due to various pain points which can be discouraging to them,” said Soliman. “We wanted to address those pain points, so we put together a single user experience through the ‘UB Negosyante’ app that will address those pain points, may they be related to collection, reconciliation, disbursement, just to name a few.”