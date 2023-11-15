Tiongson racks up 25, powers Terrafirma to victory 

JUAMI TIONGSON took charge – the way he always does – to power Terrafirma to a 97-87 victory over Blackwater on Wednesday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Tiongson torched the Bossing with 25 points in addition to his eight assists and two steals, as the Dyip bounced back from a frustrating 103-108 setback to NorthPort last week for their first win after two games.

“It was a total collective effort, we played as a team and stayed focused. We stick to our game plan and trust our coach’s game plan,” Tiongson told reporters during the post-game press conference. “Stephen [Holt] also led us defensively.”

Blackwater came in striking distance at the end of the third period, 64-69, but Terrafirma answered back with Javier Gomez de Liaño hitting a triple to give them an 86-75 with 6:45 to go before Tiongson scored a three-point play with 2:35 left to extend their lead to 93-80.

They didn’t relinquish their lead for good.

De Liaño finished with 17 points and five rebounds while Belgian import Thomas Hugo de Thaey scattered 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Rookie Kemark Cariño chipped in 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Tiongson and the Dyip opened the game on a blazing note, outscoring the Bossing at the halftime break, 50-40, behind Tingson’s 16 points in the first two quarters.

“It was a lesson learned from our recent loss to NorthPort. We stayed relaxed and didn’t play defense in the last two quarters. This time we led by 10 points so I reminded them to stay focused and do what we did in the first half,” Terrafirma coach Jon Cardel said.

Top overall pick Stephen Holt contributed seven points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Mike Ayonayon led Blackwater with 16 points, while import Chris Ortiz had 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. But the Bossing fell to 1-2 win-loss record.