Think tank tells lawmakers: Dig deeper into ‘elevated’ power rates

Policy think tank Infrawatch Philippines called on Congress on Tuesday to enlighten the public by providing context for the higher power rates in the country, saying decision-makers should recognize the real cause behind the “elevated” electricity rates in the Philippines compared to other countries.

Former lawmaker and Infrawatch Convenor Terry Ridon made the appeal amid discussions that tend to oversimplify the issue, focusing on splitting franchises without fully grasping the intricacies of power rates not only for the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) but also for various distribution utilities and electric cooperatives nationwide.

Ridon pointed out that unlike many neighboring nations, the country’s electricity rates are not subsidized by the government, thereby, reflecting the actual cost of electricity.

“The conversations about the country’s electricity rates have been going on for so long, and yet many of our decision makers fail to recognize the real reason behind the higher rates compared to other countries. Unlike many of our neighbors, our rates are not subsidized by our government and therefore reflect the real cost of electricity,” Ridon said.

Ridon underscored a crucial point frequently communicated by the energy industry: a significant portion of electricity rates is attributed to power generation, encompassing costs from diverse sources, such as coal, gas, and renewable energy.

According to the latest information from Meralco, about 80 percent of being charged are pass-through charges, meaning they are remitted directly to power generation companies, transmission grid operators, and the government for taxes. Its distribution charge, on the other hand, has not increased nor decreased since its reduction in August 2022.

Beyond the discussion on rates, Ridon encouraged lawmakers to address the ongoing challenge of service quality in various regions of the country.

Ridon emphasized the importance of a collaborative effort to address persistent issues in the energy sector for the benefit of consumers.

“It would be beneficial to even more consumers to look at other parts of the country that are often overlooked. We should work together instead to resolve the perennial problems in the energy sector,” Ridon said.