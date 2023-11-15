Senators push POGO phaseout

SENATORS on Tuesday pressed the Department of Justice (DOJ) for a clear stand on their growing push to phase out Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations, which they blame for the rise in crimes associated with POGO establishments such as human trafficking and abductions.

Noting that the situation involving POGOs is becoming more dire, Sen. Grace Poe asked Sen. Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Committee on Finance, what is the position of DOJ with regard to POGO operations, given recent raids on establishments that had become fronts for prostitution.

Even if some of them are licensed and legal, “there are still others that are operating under very shady, at the very least, conditions,” Poe said. “I would just like to ask the position of the DOJ because you’re actually in the center of the storm, having to process their cases and then maybe deport others under immigration. What is your position on having POGOs, weighing the social impact and the so-called economic benefits? Are you for the total banning of POGOs at this point?” Poe asked Angara, sponsor of the DOJ budget. He replied tht the DOJ just enforces whatever is the national government’s policies.

During senators’ deliberations on the proposed 2024 budget of DOJ, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva reiterated his call to stop POGO operations in the country. Villanueva said that while the number of POGO in the Philippines is declining, POGO-related crimes continue to rise. He cited human trafficking incidences in the cities of Pasay and Parañaque.

An interagency task force was formed by the Senate Committee on Labor in 2019 to monitor the number of foreign nationals engaged in POGO, he recalled. “We hope that this inter-agency task force is continuing to do its work and we give full support…if there is a need to increase its budget. We are hoping the DOJ and its attached agencies would continue to be active in its work in holding violators accountable,” Villanueva said.

Also at the DOJ budget deliberations, Sen. Win Gatchalian urged the Committee on Finance to increase the budget of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) to enable them to operate aggressively against human trafficking in the country. Gatchalian cited a report by the Cybercrime Investigation Coordinating Center (CICC) that the Philippines ranks second globally in terms of online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC). “Increase the budget of anti-trafficking in person enforcement group (referring to IACAT) from P76 million to P147 million to enable them to continue their work in rescuing human trafficking victims as well as investigating and curving online sexual abuse of our minors,” Gatchalian said in his manifestation. The senator commended the IACAT for rescuing several women who were allegedly trafficked for prostitution and held against their will inside a sex den building in Pasay City.