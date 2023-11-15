Sen. Go condemns murder of Jumalon, calls for swift justice for slain journalist

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go condemned the recent murder of Juan Jumalon, a broadcaster and radio station owner from Calamba, Misamis Occidental following his visit to government military troops stationed in the Island Garden City of Samal, Davao del Norte.

Go, who has been a vocal advocate for media security, reiterated his call for justice and heightened protection of journalists. He extended his deepest condolences, reiterating, “Kinokondena po natin at nakikiramay po tayo sa pagkamatay ng yumaong broadcaster na si Juan Jumalon ng Calamba, Misamis Occidental.”

He underscored the importance of journalists like Jumalon, who was both the owner and a journalist at his radio station, highlighting their role in delivering news and relevant information to the Filipino people.

Further amplifying his previous appeals, Go urged authorities to step up efforts to protect media workers, stating, “Protektahan po natin ang ating media people, mga tri-media, writer, vlogger, reporter, o mga radio announcer katulad ni Juan Jumalon.”

His call for protection extends to all forms of media, recognizing their collective effort in disseminating timely, accurate and relevant information.

Jumalon was fatally shot while airing live from his home in Calamba, Misamis Occidental on November 5. Jumalon, who also owned the radio station Gold FM 94.7, was broadcasting live at 5:35 a.m. when an unidentified gunman entered his residence and shot him in the head. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Calamba District Hospital.

Local police have launched an investigation and identified three suspects potentially linked to a gun-for-hire group. They are also considering a personal motive behind the killing.

Go, highlighting his ongoing commitment to media welfare, mentioned his filing of Senate Bill No. 1183, the proposed Media and Entertainment Workers’ Welfare Act, aimed at enhancing protection and benefits for media workers.

Meanwhile, Go also urged media practitioners to uphold the truth and avoid spreading misinformation.

Image credits: Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB





