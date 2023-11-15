SC affirms Sandigan ruling vs government in Marcos-Tan case

THE Supreme Court has affirmed a Sandiganbayan ruling on June 11, 2012, dismissing the case for recovery of ill-gotten wealth filed by the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) against the estate of the late President Ferdinand E. Marcos, and several of their business associates led by tycoon Lucio Tan.

The Marcos estate is being represented by former first Lady Imelda Marcos, son and now President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., and daughters Imee Marcos and Irene Araneta.

Aside from Tan, also named as respondents were his family members and business associates.

The ill-gotten wealth case covers Tan’s companies to which Marcos and respondent Imelda allegedly granted concessions to, or have interests or beneficial ownership in.

These include Shareholdings, Inc, Asia Brewery, Allied Bank, Fortune Tobacco, Maranaw Hotels, Virginia Tobacco Redrying Plant, Northern Tobacco Redrying Plant, Foremost Farms, Sipalay Trading, Himmel Industries, Grandspan Development Corp. (Grandspan), Basic Holdings Corp, Progressive Farms, Inc., Manufacturing Services and Trade Corp., Allied Leasing & Finance Corp., Jewel Holdings, Inc., Iris Holdings and Development Corp., and Virgo Holdings and Development Corp.

The PCCG claimed the sale of controlling interest of Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) in Century Park Sheraton Hotel (Century Park), owned by Maranaw Hotels and Resorts Corp. (Maranaw Hotels), to the Tan-controlled Sipalay Trading Corporation, has caused millons of pesos in losses to DBP considering that Sipalay was grossly undercapitalized.

The properties that the Republic is seeking to recover include two aircrafts and shares of stocks from the respondent-corporations and Century Park.

In denying PCGG’s appeal, the Court pointed out that the evidence presented by the agency failed to establish that the assets and properties covered by the complaint were illegally acquired.

Among the pieces of evidence presented by the PCGG in support of its case were Imelda’s amended answer, Tan’s written disclosure, Marcos, Jr’s testimony and voluminous documentary evidence found by the PCGG during their investigations.

“It appears, however, that none of the pieces of evidence relied upon by the Republic was successful in establishing the manner by which respondents allegedly acquired ill-gotten wealth. It was not shown, through these pieces of evidence, if and how respondents took undue advantage of their office, authority, influence, connections, or relationship,” the Court en banc said in a 62-page decision penned by Associate Justice Rodil Zalameda.

“Here, even if we apply the comprehensive definition of ill-gotten wealth, the pieces of evidence relied upon by the Republic failed to establish all its elements. Notably, some of these pieces of evidence are even of doubtful admissibility,” the Court said.

The Court noted that in Imelda’s amended answer, she merely stated that Marcos had 60-percent beneficial ownership in Tan’s companies, which beneficial interests were held in trust by the business tycoon and his associates who were stockholders of the said companies.

“There is nothing, however, in said amended answer that would even suggest that undue advantage of office, authority, influence, connections, or relationship was employed to facilitate the acquisition by Marcos of his 60-percent beneficial ownership in respondent Tan’s companies.

On Tan’s written disclosure, the Court said this cannot be admitted as evidence due to the failure of the prosecution to present him as a witness to authenticate the document.

The PCCG relied on Tan’s written disclosure to prove the 60-40 business arrangement between Tan and Marcos, including the supposed incorporations of holding companies for the latter’s benefit. It was executed and submitted by Tan in 1986 to the late senator and then PCGG chairman Jovito Salonga during the agency’s investigation on the alleged Marcos-Tan partnership.

“As a rule, before a private document is admitted in evidence, it must be authenticated either by the person who executed it, the person before whom its execution was acknowledged, any person who was present and saw it executed, or who after its execution, saw it and recognized the signatures, or the person to whom the parties to the instruments had previously confessed execution thereof,” the SC explained.

“Here, the Written Disclosure cannot be admitted as evidence of the truth of its contents. The Republic did not present respondent Tan, the one who executed the document, as a witness. As such, respondent Tan was not cross-examined on the statements he made in the Written Disclosure. The hearsay rule excludes evidence that cannot be tested by cross-examination,” it noted.

With regard to Marcos Jr.’s testimony relating to his supposed meetings with his father and Tan on the alleged interest of the Marcoses in the latter’s businesses and their supposed 60-40 business arrangement, the Court declared his testimony as hearsay which cannot be used as evidence of the prosecution.

“After due consideration of the foregoing, it is clear that Marcos Jr. does not have personal knowledge of the alleged 60-40 business arrangement or the share transfers between and among the various corporations. It does not appear that he was privy to any of these transactions,” the SC said.

“Thus, the Court finds that Marcos Jr.’s testimony is hearsay and may not be used to prove the truth of the facts asserted. Hearsay evidence, whether objected to or not, cannot be given credence for it has no probative value,” it pointed out.

Likewise, the SC affirmed the Sandiganbayan’s resolution issued on December 22, 2010, dismissing the ill-gotten wealth case against two of the respondents—Don Ferry and Cesar Zalamea—in connection with the anomalous Sipalay deal.

The Court also dismissed the PCGG’s petition seeking the reversal of the Sandiganbayan’s resolution issued on July 8 and August 23, 2011, denying its motion to admit a third amended complaint which seeks to include Philip Morris and Fortune Tobacco and several other individuals as respondents in the case.

It alleged that substantial capital and assets of respondents Fortune Tobacco and Northern Tobacco have been fraudulently transferred to PMFTC.

Image credits: Mike Gonzalez via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 3.0





