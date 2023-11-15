Sarno, Ramos, Ceniza on track to punching tickets to Paris

THERE’S a strong possibility that not just one but four Filipino weightlifters would be competing in next year’s Paris Olympics.

“We have three weightlifters who’re on track to qualifying for Paris,” Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) secretary-general Patrick Lee told BusinessMirror on Wednesday.

They are Vanessa Sarno (-71 kgs) and Rosegie Ramos (-49 kgs) in the women’s division and John Febuar Ceniza (-61 kgs) in the men’s side.

“If they can maintain their rankings, they can surely go to Paris,” Lee said.

Sarno, a two-time Southeast Asian Games champion, is rank No. 9 built on her three silver medals in her second Olympic qualifying tournament at the Asian championships last May in Jinju, South Korea.

Ramos is also No. 9 thanks to her 188 kgs total lift in her third Olympic qualifier at the world championships last September in Saudi Arabia where she finished in seventh place.

Ceniza, on the other hand, runs sixth after three Olympic qualifiers having made a 296-kg total lift also at the Riyadh worlds.

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo is on track at No. 7 in women’s -59 kgs after three Olympic qualifiers.

A weightlifter has to compete in five or six Olympic qualifying tournaments and rank in the top 12 of his or her weight division to punch a ticket to Paris.

All four, including Diaz-Naranjo, could stay in strong contention for Paris by churning in respectable performances in the International Weightlifting Federation Grand Prix II in Doha, Qatar, set from December 4 to 15.

“They have to compete there in Doha to boost their chances,” Lee said.

Diaz-Naranjo is focused on Doha that she has set up camp in Manama tagging along her protégé Ramos.

“We cannot be complacent despite being in good standings after three qualifying events,” Diaz-Naranjo said. “There are still two to three remaining Olympic qualifiers next year.”

Also competing in Doha are Ramos’s sister Rose Jean (women -45 kgs), Tokyo Olympian Elreen Ann Ando and Sarno, Lovely Inan (women -49 kgs) and Kristel Macrohon (women -71 kgs).

Ando is ranked No. 10 spot in the same division as Diaz-Naranjo just 2 kgs behind the Olympic champion, but despite being inside the magic 12, rules state that a country can only qualify one athlete in each division.

The Paris Olympics are from July 26 to August 11 next year.