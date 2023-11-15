Report: Global food import bill to hit $2T by yearend

Global food import bill could reach $2 trillion by the end of the year, some $35.3 billion or 1.8 percent higher than in 2022, according to a report published by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

The latest “Food Outlook,” a biannual publication, noted that fruits and vegetables along with beverages and sugar would account for the bulk of the increase, the lion’s share of which is driven by high-income and upper-middle-income countries.

“Low-income countries, by contrast, are expected to see an 11-percent contraction in their aggregate food import bill,” said FAO.

“Those developments often reflect world price trends, as international quotations for fruits, vegetables and sugars have surged while those for animal and vegetable oils have declined during the year. Nonetheless, the volume effect on the global food import bill is predicted to exceed the price effect, although not for high-value or processed products such as coffee, tea, cocoa and spices.”

The FAO report indicated that food import bills of the least developed countries, net food importing developing countries and the countries of sub-Saharan Africa are expected to contract due in part to lower quantities. This suggests that additional factors—ranging from weakening currencies to mounting debt levels and high freight costs—are impeding their ability to access international food markets.

The report also noted that production prospects across most basic foodstuffs are favourable, but extreme weather events, rising geopolitical tensions and sudden policy changes pose risks for global food production systems and could potentially tip delicate demand-supply balances and dampen prospects for trade and global food security.

“Trade volumes in coarse grains and rice are expected to decline in 2023/24, even as global maize output is forecast to post a significant increase driven by increased plantings in Brazil and the United States of America.”

World trade in vegetable oils and fats is also expected to dip modestly, while global production and consumption are anticipated to expand.

Trade volumes are expected to decline in the coming year for sugar, dairy products, meat and fish, according to the report, which also offers a compendium of major policy developments in the food commodity sector since mid-May.