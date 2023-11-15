RCBC Q3 income falls as revenues spike

YUCHENGCO-led Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) saw its income for the nine months of the year hit P9.03 billion, a drop of 10 percent from the P10.05 billion the lender posted in the same period last year.

Nonetheless, RCBC said in its disclosure to the stock exchange that its revenues hit a record P35.95 billion, a 4-percent increase from the previous year’s P35.95 billion.

The country’s sixth-largest lender in terms of assets saw a 7-percent growth in core-business profitability offset by significant non-recurring income posted last year. Fee income increased by 17 percent from last year, the bank added.

“With customer experience at the heart of our digital transformation strategy, the bank commits to deliver relevant and disruptive solutions to the market,” RCBC President and CEO Eugene S. Acevedo was quoted in a statement as saying.

“These innovative and high-impact Al and digital-use cases were key to the bank’s sustained growth despite challenging external headwinds,” Acevedo added.

Total assets climbed 12 percent and reached P1.2 trillion driven by a 12 percent increase in customer loans with higher loan volumes across all segments. The bank’s total assets reached P1.1 trillion by the end of September last year.

Consumer segment led the rally and rose 23 percent year on year. The bank’s credit card business in particular, posted a 49-percent growth in the portfolio with new cards issued up 51 percent from last year. Cards-in-force recently surpassed the one million benchmark supported by data-driven acquisition and cross-sell campaigns.

To support the bank’s asset build-up strategy, deposits rose 13 percent, mostly from CASA (current accounts, savings accounts) which accounted for 83 percent of the increase and closed 21 percent higher versus previous year.

Capital also went up following a P27-billion capital infusion last July boosting the CAR (capital adequacy ratio) and CET1 (common equity tier 1) ratio to 17.1 percent and 14.4 percent, respectively as of end September. In the same period last year, the bank’s CAR and CET1 were at 15.29 percent and 12.3 percent, respectively.

RCBC remains to be the favored digital banking brand with a 42-percent increase in gross transaction volume across the bank’s multiple digital platforms.

The company had a total consolidated network of 459 branches, 1,448 automated teller machines (ATMs) and 3,426 ATM Go terminals strategically located nationwide. As of end-September last year, RCBC said it had 452 branches, 1,313 ATMs and 1,472 ATM “Go” terminals.