PLDT CorpComm chief cites PPC for journalism ethics

One of the country’s top communications executives has cited the Pampanga Press Club (PPC) “for sustaining exemplary journalism ethics in its 74 years of existence.”

In a message congratulating the club for its 74th Founding Anniversary, PLDT’s First Vice President and Corporate Communications Group Head Cathy Yang also commended the PPC for its quality reportage “against the backdrop of socio-political change and economic challenges.”

Equally impressive about the longest running organized press club, Yang said, is its “resiliency and ability to adapt to available technologies for news gathering, news reporting and opinion shaping, which has allowed the PPC to remain relevant and reliable.”

“Through the years, the PPC has supported PLDT and Smart in its various brands as well as its executives. So thank you so much, and we remain very grateful. Maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat. More power to you all,” Yang said.

PPC has covered various events of the telco giant in Pampanga and Metro Manila. This includes coverage of its annual stockholders meeting and roundtable talks with PLDT Chairman Manny V. Pangilinan. Its members are also invited to regular and online business disclosure and press conferences.

With its 2023 celebrations theme “Stronger at 74,” PPC and its members’ outlets have remained strong in traditional and new media formats where following has exponentially increased for the past few years. PPC was founded in 1949.