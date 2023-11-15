PHL presence in WPS to continue amid rising Chinese hostile actions, PCG says

Despite increasing aggressive actions from Chinese vessels against Filipino resupply boats and their escorts, the Philippines will not be abandoning its presence in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

“They already used water cannon[s], we already experienced military-grade laser[s], there was already a collision, ramming incident[s], all of these were already thrown at us. What are the worst things that we can expect? I really don’t know. But definitely they would still be carrying out provocative and aggressive actions,” Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson for the WPS Commodore Jay Tarriela said when asked if they are expecting more aggressive actions from China during an interview with CNN Philippines Tuesday.

“But definitely they would still be carrying out provocative and aggressive actions. But one thing is certain, the national government, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard will not be deterred and prevented from carrying out our mandated function in maintaining our presence in the WPS,” he stressed.

In the same interview, Tarriela also believes that the increasing numbers of Chinese vessels attempting to intercept and harass PCG ships engaged in resupply missions in the WPS is a sign that they are able to come in closer to Ayungin Shoal as shown by the November 10 resupply mission.

“We were able to come close at a distance of .9 nautical miles, although this has never been done before it is worth mentioning the PCG [keeps]on pushing, we started from 10, 9, 8 and then 5 [nautical miles] and then of course this is the closest that we ever got,” he pointed out.

Tarriela also said this allowed PCG ships present to deploy their rigid hull inflatable boats.

“And we also took this opportunity to bring our media friends with us, so as you can see the Chinese (are) just responding with our intention to come close to Ayungin Shoal,” he added.

The National Task Force-West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) earlier said that the Philippines will not be deterred in exercising its legal rights over its maritime territories after Filipino supply boats on November 10 successfully completed their resupply mission for the troops manning the BRP Sierra Madre.

“The Philippines will not be deterred from exercising our legal rights over our maritime zones, including Ayungin Shoal, which forms part of our exclusive economic zone and continental shelf. We demand that China demonstrate that it is a responsible and trustworthy member of the international community,” it added.

It issued this comment after China Coast Guard (CCG) and Chinese Maritime Militia vessels at around 7:30 a.m. of November 10 “recklessly harassed, blocked, and executed dangerous maneuvers” in an attempt to prevent the Philippine resupply mission.

“CCG vessel 5203 deployed a water cannon against Philippine supply vessel M/L Kalayaan in an illegal though unsuccessful attempt to force the latter to alter course. Supply boats Unaizah Mae 1 [UM-1] and M/L Kalayaan were also subjected to extremely reckless and dangerous harassment at close proximity by CCG rigid-hulled inflatable boats inside Ayungin Shoal lagoon during their approach to BRP Sierra Madre. Nonetheless, both supply boats were able to successfully reach LS-57,” NTF-WPS emphasized.

Image credits: Nonoy Lacza





