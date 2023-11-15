PBBM outlines tasks for BARMM legislators

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. called on local legislators of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to make use of international best practices in crafting their new operational policies.

He noted BARMM’s use of a parliamentary form of government, wherein the legislative branch also has executive powers, is unprecedented in the Philippines.

“It is something that we still have to study with the experiences of other people, other countries around the world,” the Chief Executive told the participants of the first BARMM Local Legislative General Assembly in Davao City on Tuesday.

“How that is going to work, how we will conceptualize it, how we will operationalize it. That is the job that you have before you today,” he added.

The event aims to empower the local legislature of BARMM so they can coordinate their initiatives to implement the Republic Act (RA) No. 11054 or the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

The local legislative body of BARMM includes the 67 provincial board members, 34 vice mayors, and 1,206 councilors together with Sangguniang Kabataan chairs and Alliance for Barangay Concerns.

False starts

With the ongoing efforts to set up the institutions in the BARMM, Marcos said the region is now closer to achieving lasting peace.

“We have made some false starts. We have come to some successes. But we have never come this far,” Marcos said.

The government first tried addressing the Islamic separatist movements in Mindanao with the creation of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) in 1989.

However, the creation of ARMM failed to end conflicts in Mindanao since it supposedly suffered from corruption and mismanagement.

ARMM was eventually replaced by BARMM with the ratification of RA 11054 in 2019.

Among the key differences between ARMM and the BARMM is the latter makes use of a unitary form of government, while the latter will be under parliamentary scheme.

NG support

Marcos said his administration would continue to provide support to BARMM so it can develop its institutions and begin its full operations.

“Whatever problem is in Mindanao is a Philippine problem and that is why it requires efforts of all governments to make sure that BARMM will be a success in the future,” the President said.

Among the assistance the national government (NG) will provide, he said, will be to solicit international aid for BARMM from other countries like Malaysia.

He said among the latest countries to pledge its support for BARMM was Japan through Non-Project Grant Aid worth US$6.8 million to be used for BARMM’s Construction Equipment for Road Network Improvement and Disaster Quick Response Operation.

“With these initiatives, we will usher in a new era where BARMM becomes a shining beacon of sustainable development in Mindanao and the rest of the Philippines,” Marcos said.