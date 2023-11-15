Newly elected Malabon village, youth officials assume posts

The newly elected Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials recently took their oath of office during a formal ceremony held at the Malabon Sports complex, which marked the beginning of their two-year term until December 2025.

Mayor Jeannie Sandoval, together with Department of Interior and Local Government Officer-in-Charge City Director Jess Marie Alcoba, CESE, administered the oath and presided over the ceremony, which was witnessed by Malabon’s City Council, department heads and employees of the City Hall, as well as family and friends of the newly elected officials.

“It is vital that we build up our community in ways that ensure no Malabueño is left out or left behind, or passed up,” said Mayor Jeannie during the swearing in ceremony held on Tuesday, November 7. “Today, we celebrate the commitment of our elected officials to advance the City of Malabon’s mission, vision and goals,” she added.

The ceremony welcomes back reelected officials like Sheryl Nolasco, Barangay chairman of Potrero. Under her leadership, Potrero has received numerous citations and is recognized as a community-based disaster risk management model since 2016.

Newly elected Barangay chairman Butch Cruz, who took mentioned how “today is special and meaningful for me. I am honored to be in a position to help advance the administration’s programs for Barangay Panghulo and what it means to be a Malabueño”

The ceremony was followed by an open-air brunch at Malabon’s Amphitheater. During the reception, Alcoba remarked, “Let us rejoice in our commitment, our unity and yes, our power to represent, protect, and advance the interest of everyone in Malabon.”