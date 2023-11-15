Nationals collar QF berth, foil D’Navigators; Griffins gain

National University-Sta. Elena punched its ticket to the quarterfinals via the hard way while VNS secured a crucial victory on a five-set grind against Cabstars-Cabuyao in the Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference at the Paco Arena in Manila on Wednesday.

The Nationals bucked the Iloilo D’Navigators’ fierce challenge in the opening frame then imposed their will in the next two to carve out a 31-29, 25-16, 25-17 victory as they stretched their unbeaten run to four in Pool A to clinch the first berth in post-elims play.

Perpetual-Kinto Tyres and Philippine Army, both with 2-1 slates, can only collect 11 and 10 points, respectively, while the rest of the group are out of the quarters race with two or more losses, paving the way for NU’s unhampered march to the playoffs.

“Deserving talaga yung team kasi sa naging performance namin after ng V-League, nag-focus kami sa pagkukulang namin. Siguro nakadagdag din yung pagdagdag ng tao namin, bumalik si Nico (Almendras) saka si Owa (Retamar),” said NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin.

Leo Aringo spearheaded the Nationals’ assault with 15 points built on 11 attacks while Rwenzmel Taguibolos had six attack points, six blocks and two aces to finish with 14 points in 75 minutes of play.

On the other hand, Mfewana Gwaza paced the D’Navigators with eight points on six attacks, an ace and a block while Jerome Cordez and Deanne De Pedro had seven and six markers, respectively, as Iloilo virtually bowed out with only a win to show in four games in the six-team group.

Earlier, the Griffins dealt the Cabuyao side its first loss, 25-19, 18-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-12, to bolster their playoff bid as they tied their victims at 2-1 in Pool B behind the unbeaten EcoOil-La Salle Green Oilers (3-0).

Barbie San Andres tallied a triple-double of 16 points, on 14 attacks, an ace, and a block, 13 excellent digs and 10 excellent receptions to help the Griffins overcome a 1-2 set hole and pound out the crucial victory.

“Actually para siyang roller coaster ride kasi sobrang inconsistent ng ginagalaw namin. So ayun, buti nanalo. Kailangan pa namang mas maging consistent,” said VNS head coach Ralph Ocampo.

The Griffins committed back-to-back errors in the fifth set and fell, 7-9. But Ralph Lacuanan came through with consecutive quick attacks to ignite a big 4-0 run, shoving VNS to an 11-9 lead.

Joshua Ramilo tried to rally Cabuyao but Pemmy Bagalay, Ron Medalla and San Andres came up with clutch plays to save the match for the Griffins after two hours and seven minutes of power play.

Ramilo paced the Cabstars with 18 points on 14 attacks, three aces, and a block while Gabriel Magsino and Miguel Dasig chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively.