Metrobank lends ₧5B for ACEN’s RE project

THE Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) said it extended a P5-billion loan to ACEN Corp., the Ayala Group’s listed energy firm, for the latter’s renewable energy (RE) expansion plan nationwide.

Metrobank said the loan facility it extended to ACEN is “key” in “paving the way” in expanding “secure, reliable and affordable” electricity supply in the country.

“ACEN plays an important role in promoting [RE] within the country and the Asia Pacific region,” Metrobank Institutional Banking Sector Head Mary Mylene A. Caparas said.

“We are honored to be a partner of ACEN in pursuing their energy projects that are key to building a more sustainable future for our planet and the generations to come,” Caparas added.

ACEN Chief Finance Officer Cora Dizon said the P5 billion would aid in achieving the firm’s vision of 20 gigawatts (GW) by 2030.

“This collaboration with Metrobank is a critical catalyst for our ambitious expansion plans and the execution of pivotal projects as we steadfastly work towards our 20 GW by 2030 vision,” Dizon said. “It empowers us to generate more clean and sustainable energy, a necessity in this era of escalating power demand.”

Metrobank said ACEN is one of the largest RE firms in the region with 4,500 megawatts of attributable capacity across the Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia and India.

“The energy company has set its goal to transition its power generation portfolio to 100-percent renewables by 2025 and aims to reach 20 GW of renewables capacity by 2030,” it added.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on October 27, Metrobank said its net interest income for the nine months ended September 2023 surged by 24.4 percent to P77.2 billion, “on the back of higher margins.” The country’s second-largest private universal bank added that its gross loans climbed by 7.1 percent year-on-year, with consumer loans climbing by 16.5 percent.

“Meanwhile, commercial loans were up by 4.8 percent, tracking the country’s modest economic growth,” the bank added.