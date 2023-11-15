Marcos bats for ‘broad-based economic prosperity’ at 30th APEC Leaders’ Summit in San Francisco

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said he will be pushing for “broad-based economic prosperity” through digitalization and innovation during the 30th Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting this week.

The chief executive is also set to witness the signing of several key agreements during the sidelines of the event, which will be held in the in San Francisco from Nov. 15 to 17.

In his departure speech at the Villamor Airbase last Tuesday evening, Marcos disclosed digitalization will help unlock the economic potential of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), women, and indigenous people.

He said this is in line with his administration’s priorities and the APEC theme this year of “Creating a Sustainable and Resilient Future for All.”

During the summit, he said he will reiterate other priority agenda of his administration including food and energy security, sustainable development and addressing the climate change crisis.Also part of his itinerary is to deliver the keynote remarks at the APEC CEO Summit on “intentional equity in sustainability,” where he will share the country’s experience in ensuring inclusivity and greening the economy.

“Since the start of my administration, we have not wavered in our promise of ‘not leaving anyone behind’ and a resilient Philippines, where the fruits of our hard work are equitably shared by all,” Marcos said.

To help promote local innovative and sustainable development, finance, and economic and business reform, the President will be holding talk with private sector representatives from the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC).At the sidelines of the Summit, Marcos will witness the signing of agreements on nuclear energy; artificial intelligence to support weather forecasting; health sciences, particularly cancer research, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention; pharmaceutical manufacturing; and satellite connectivity.

He will also be meeting with business leaders to secure more investments in the country and promote our Philippine exports.

“My economic team and I will be joined by a high-profile business delegation in exploring new and expanding partnerships,” Marcos said. After his trip in San Francisco, the President will also visit Los Angeles and Honolulu, Hawaii.

“I look forward to meeting our Filipino Communities in all three cities. California and Hawaii have the largest concentrations of Filipinos and Filipino-Americans, home to almost half of the 4.2 million Filipinos in the United States, who serve as the bedrock of our bilateral relations,” Marcos said.

Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy V. Garafil said Vice President Sara Duterte was designated as government caretaker until the return of the President from the US.

Image credits: Troi Santos





