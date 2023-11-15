Mapua overpowers Perpetual 

Already assured of a Final Four spot, Mapua has shifted gears on a new target: a twice-to-beat incentive.

Using it as motivation, the Mapua Cardinals overpowered the University of Perpetual Help Altas, 69-53, on Wednesday to gain a much-needed distance between itself and the rest of the field in National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan City.

Clint Escamis served as the head inquisitor in Mapua’s utter decimation of UPHSD after coming through with another stat line to remember—17 points, six steals, four rebounds, four assists, a block and not a single turnover.

Escamis’ magnificence kept Mapua’s iron grip on the solo lead with a 13-3 record.

Another win against either Arellano U tomorrow and Jose Rizal U next week would seal it a top two finish and the vital Final Four edge that goes with it.

Skipper Warren Bonifacio and Jopet Soriano were also heroic and scattered 11 and 10 points, respectively.

But none shone the brightest than Escamis, whose magical season could seal him the award every player covets—the MVP plum.

While Mapua glittered in resplendence, UPHSD sank to its eighth defeat in as many wins and closer to the abyss as it no longer controlled its Final Four fate.

UPHSD would need to sweep its last two assignments against Emilio Aguinaldo College Saturday and San Sebastian Tuesday and hope and pray none of its remaining semis-seeking rivals gets to win No. 11.

But the Altas tried.

Specifically Jun Roque, whose desperate 13-point and 12-rebound effort wasn’t enough to pull his team out of the deep hole it dug after a mediocre performance in the middle quarters.

Yulkien Andrada got the redemption that he sought as he lifted San Beda to a 65-61 squeaker over College of St. Benilde to keep its Final Four bid alive.

Andrada scored 22 points in powering the Lions to their ninth win against six defeats while keeping them in the semifinals race.

Andrada’s glorious effort came just three days after a painful experience that saw him miss a potential game-changing three-point shot in a 71-69 heartbreaker to Mapua.

That shot hit nothing but the sideboard.

He was so embarrassed that he was seen sulking on one corner right after that excruciating defeat.

Andrada, however, made sure to bury the ghost of the past after leading San Beda to this massive win.

The Blazers dropped to 10-6, good for joint No. 3 with Jose Rizal University.