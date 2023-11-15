‘Kamandag’ participants train on mortar firing techniques

“Kamandag” participants in Palawan were taught various techniques in firing a mortar, one of the most compact, lightweight, man-portable weapon systems in the world.”amandag” participants in Palawan were taught various techniques in firing a mortar, one of the most compact, lightweight, man-portable weapon systems in the world.”Kamandag” participants in Palawan were taught various techniques in firing a mortar, one of the most compact, lightweight, man-portable weapon systems in the world.”amandag” participants in Palawan were taught various techniques in firing a mortar, one of the most compact, lightweight, man-portable weapon systems in the world.

“The mortar familiarization SMEE [subject matter expert exchanges] aimed to enhance participants’ understanding and proficiency in mortar systems. Through practical demonstrations and interactive sessions, attendees gained insights in mortar operations, aiming and firing techniques, ammunition types, and range estimation,” Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) public affairs office chief Capt. Jarald Rea said in a statement.

The activity emphasized the importance of accuracy, safety, and effective teamwork in mortar employment.

Aside from this, “Kamandag” participants were trained on explosive ordnance disposal (EOD).

“The EOD SMEE focused on equipping participants with advanced techniques safely and efficiently in detecting, neutralizing, and disposing explosive devices. Experts from different countries shared their experiences and expertise in EOD operations, including bomb disposal procedures, improvised explosive devices recognition, and post-blast investigation techniques,” Rea said.

Around 1,732 personnel from the PMC will be participating in “Kamandag,” while 902 will be coming from the US Marine Corps.

Meanwhile, 57 personnel will be coming from the Republic of Korea Marine Corps and along with another 50 from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. Eight military personnel from the United Kingdom will act as observers.

“Kamandag” will run from November 9 to 20 in various locations in Luzon and the Visayas.